Go NZ: Five eco-friendly stays for a clear summer conscience

Our picks for some of the most interesting eco-friendly options around the country. Brought to you by the team behind our weekly Travel magazine, published on Tuesdays.

Camp Glenorchy - Glenorchy

Just a short walk from the lakefront and that famous red shed, Camp Glenorchy is New Zealand's only net-positive energy accommodation, generating 105 per cent of the energy it uses each year. Choose to share your sleeping quarters in one of the bunk huts, park up at one of the powered motorhome sites or take in the mountain views from the veranda of your well-appointed eco cabin (one-, two- and three-bedroom options available) where purified rainwater fuels your shower and solar power is your energy source. (And yes, there is still Wi-Fi!)

Mangarara Eco Lodge - Hawke's Bay

Embrace the pace of country life, whether you fancy lounging in the sun or mucking in to help collect freerange eggs at this environmentally minded farmstay. Mangarara is a family-run working farm, transitioning into a farm of the future, restoring balance to the environment through regenerative systems, tree planting and education for visitors. The lodge sleeps up to 17, with local and natural materials creating a tranquil retreat with all the mod-cons, plus a wood-fired boiler for hot water and solar panels. Even the linen and furniture is thoughtful, supplied by local businesses or upcycled from beloved treasures.

Hawke's Bay's Mangarara Eco Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Kimi Ora Eco Resort - Kaiteriteri

Tucked away in the bush with panoramic views of Kaiteriteri beach, and close to the Abel Tasman National Park, Kimi Ora chalets offer true seclusion, with the knowledge you are doing your bit for the environment. The resort is fully equipped, with an onsite restaurant and access to an aqua centre, day spa and walking tracks. Rooms range from studios through to four-bedroom escapes. And for every room night sold, $1 is donated to the Abel Tasman Tree Collective to fund the planting of native trees in the area. Additional sustainable steps include solar water heating, energy-efficient lightbulbs throughout and buildings made from a renewable timber source.

Kokohuia Lodge - Hokianga

If you are looking for environmental exclusivity, here it is. Accommodating just one couple at a time, Kokohuia Lodge is the ultimate in escapism, with its stylish design and killer views of the Hokianga Harbour. Nestled on a site packed full of organic orchards, gardens and native bush, the trip can be as hands-on as you want it to be. There are restaurants and cafes nearby, but if you don't want to leave, meals made from produce from the owners' biodynamic farm can be delivered. The property is off-grid, utilising the power of the sun, and the Wi-Fi can be turned off if you want to truly escape.

Kokohuia Lodge in the Hokianga. Photo / Supplied

Manawa Ridge - Waihī

Hand-built by its owners, this truly eco-friendly lodge sits high on a Coromandel peak, giving panoramic views of some of the most breathtaking hill country and coastal views you could hope to find. Made from recycled timbers and energy efficient materials, including hay bales and mudbrick, the boutique lodge (there are just three suites) lovingly reflects its environment. Each room has a private courtyard, and meals are made using produce from the lodge gardens and henhouse, and often home-farmed meat. Plus the underground wine cellar is home to carefully selected local wines.

This is an amended version of a story by Bridget Jones, which first appeared in the Herald on August 25. For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com