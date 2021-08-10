GO NZ: Exploring Pureora Forest Park on foot

Explore Pureora Forest's blend of logging relics and pristine rainforest: Waihora Lagoon. Photo / Martyn Davies

A remote rainforest with hidden lagoons and a buried forest provide many memorable South Waikato adventures, writes Ceana Priest

When conservationists clambered into the treetops of Pureora Forest Park 40 years ago, they spared an ancient rainforest from the ravages of logging. Armed with makeshift platforms wedged into weathered trees, protesters perched high above the forest floor. It was 1978 and logging within the rugged forest was rampant. At risk were vast stands of virgin forest dating from the dinosaur area plus the world's largest tōtara. The sit-in was successful and the area was recognised as a protected park later that same year.

To explore the park's intriguing blend of logging relics and pristine rainforest, a good place to start is at the Timber Trail car park at Pureora Village. Here you'll probably spy Lycra-clad mountain bikers disappearing into the forest to tackle the 85km Timber Trail, but there are plenty of less energetic activities nearby. Here are five family-friendly adventures to explore.

Pouākani Tōtara Tree Walk | SH30

This forest giant is seriously "kink in the neck" high. It's the largest recorded tōtara in the world with a whopping girth of nearly 12m and could be nearly 1850 years old. It's hard to spot the crown of this magnificent native through branches laden with epiphytes. Along the trail, huge toppled trees have unearthed impressive root systems for kids to poke around in. It's a great adventure to hear birdsong in the native trees. The 40-minute return walk is on accessible private land east of Pureora Village; it's definitely worth a side trip while you are visiting Pureora Village.

Information: 10 minutes from Pureora Village on Scott Rd SH30. Walking only. No dogs allowed.

Forest Tower Track. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Forest Tower Track | Bismarck Rd

The track to the tower passes near the anti-loggers' protest site, where activists also hid beneath logs on the forest floor. Take your time walking to the tower because there are lush forest and ferns to marvel at, and plenty of signs to read. After the final corner, the 12m tower looms ahead. The forest is home to a growing kōkako population, so listen out for its haunting call. The forest is a bird-twitcher's haven with kākā and toutouwai/North Island robin also making an occasional appearance above the treetops. Allow about 30 minutes return. Look out for the D7 Bulldozer you'll pass on Bismarck Rd. It's perfect for the kids to have a quick clamber over.

Information: From Barryville Rd take Pikiariki Rd then Bismarck Rd. Suitable for walking, buggies and bikes. No dogs.

Wahora Lagoon forest. Photo / Supplied

Tōtara Walk | Timber Trail Car park

This short gentle stroll through a remarkable forest remnant passes beneath giant tōtara, rimu and kahikatea. Interpretative signs along the 20-minute loop helpfully identify native trees and ferns you may not be familiar with. Listen out for tūī, fantails, tomtits, kererū and kākā that may be fluttering through the treetops. The well-graded path is ideal for buggies. If you are visiting near dusk, thousands of glow worms shine brightly along the trail.

Information: Pureora Village Timber Trail car park on Barryville Rd. Suitable for walking and buggies. No dogs allowed.

The Buried Forest | Plains Rd

Smothered in ash following the Lake Taupō eruption, this flattened forest was accidentally uncovered by a digger in 1983. Only a few fallen trunks are visible in the swampy landscape so you'll need to imagine the immense force of the eruption some 1800 years ago that devastated the area. The nearby Shirley Guildford Grove recognises Guildford's efforts during the 1970s protests. Take care on the narrow road as it can be boggy after heavy rain.

Information: About 10 minutes down Plains Rd off Barryville Rd. Walking only. No dogs allowed.

Waihora Lagoon. Photo / Dreamstime

Waihora Lagoon | Eastern Pureora Forest Park

This is how primeval New Zealand would have looked. A 15-minute stroll through rainforest leads to a rare wetland lagoon surrounded by swamp forest. Dense layers of ash from the Lake Taupō eruption allowed the lagoon to become a rare ephemeral wetland that is entirely fed by rainwater. During dry spells this means the lagoon can become a small middling puddle at best. But after heavy rain, the lagoon overflows into the surrounding swamp forest dominated by towering rimu and kahikatea. In the centre of the lagoon, the more fragile water-loving plants, such as the bamboo spike sedge, grow. The water is extremely clean but no fish live in the lagoon because of the fluctuating water levels. However look out for the tadpoles that will emerge as golden bell frogs, an import from Australia. Using the boardwalk saves the tiny rare plants growing on the edge of the lagoon.

Information: From SH32 turn onto Waihora Rd for 7km. Only 4WD vehicles are recommended for the rough gravel road. Walking only. No dogs allowed.

