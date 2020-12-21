GO NZ: Anna Coddington and Carl Fletcher on their hometown attractions - Raglan to Taranaki

Taranaki: You can't beat the incredible sight of the mountain, says Carl Fletcher. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi celebrities and local experts explain what makes their home town world-famous in New Zealand, and the things you should see and do when you visit.

Anna Coddington - Raglan

What makes Raglan unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The surfing, though I don't partake, and the scenery and beaches generally. Also the people — it's a great community and there are a lot of artists, musicians, creatives and characters.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

The campground beach. There's a great playground and pump track for kids, you can swim and jump off the bridge (if the tide is high enough, do not attempt if it's not), and there are good fish and chips at the campground shop. You can walk across the bridge into town for a change of scene if you feel like it.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

It's not a secret really, but Rockit cafe is out of town on the way out to the surf and is really good. My mum goes here when town is heaving with tourists.



Best place to buy an icecream?

Roll Up on the main street does those real-fruit icecreams. But in summer an icecream is an icecream, and there are plenty of places to buy one.

What's your favourite memory of Raglan?

My whole childhood! Long days on the beach with my siblings and my mum eating sandy sandwiches. Walking barefoot in town and getting tar on my feet. Classic Kiwi beach-town life. One thing I love is that, when I started playing the drums, I could bang away on them for hours and no one ever complained. People get it down there.

Rodney Bell — Te Kūiti

What makes Te Kūiti unique/iconic in New Zealand?

It's a place where legends are made.

What's the first place/attraction you'd recommend to a visitor?

Te Kūiti Pā.

Best place to buy an icecream?

The Big Apple on State Highway 3.

What's your favourite memory of Te Kūiti?

Swimming in Mangaokewa, our river here.

Surf to snow: New Plymouth. Photo / Rob Tucker, TNZ

Carl Fletcher - Taranaki

What makes Taranaki unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The fact that you can be at some of the best surf beaches in New Zealand and be up on the mountain in less than an hour's drive.

What's the first place/attraction in Taranaki you'd recommend to a visitor?

Without a doubt, Mt Taranaki. Even if it's a day hike or an overnight hike you can't beat the incredible sight of the mountain in front of you. Even if you're allergic to exercise, drive the car to the visitor's centre.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

The Pouakai Crossing WAS the best secret spot until Lonely Planet had to tell the world about it. But we can't be mad, because it's a gem. On a perfect day, the mountain reflects in the lake and the views are to die for.

Where is the best spot to see the sunrise?

Standing on top of the Pouakai ranges is an incredible spot to watch the sunrise. You can stay overnight in Pouakai hut or walk up with a headtorch from the road early. You can see along the west coast and across to Mount Ruapehu.

Best place to buy an icecream?

The Iona dairy is famous for its giant scoops. Be sure to say "You own a dairy?" to the person working there, to which they have to reply "Yes, Iona dairy", unless it's just a part-time staff member who doesn't in fact own the dairy, then it's not as amusing.

What's your favourite memory of Taranaki?

Spending summers as a kid playing at the different beaches and rivers and watching cricket and concerts at Pukekura Park.

Thomas Monckton - Pātea, South Taranaki

What makes Pātea unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The Pātea Māori Club, Poi E, black sand dunes on a surfable beach, and the closed freezing works.

What's the first place/attraction you'd recommend to a visitor?

Go for a walk along Pātea beach and walk until you reach the cliffs (watch out for falling cows) then jump in a car (preferably one that you own) and cruise north hugging the coast until you feel like turning right and drive towards Maunga Taranaki until you can't, get out of the car and take a walk.

Best spot to see the sunrise?

On a dune on the beach by the cliffs. Gather some driftwood and build yourself a seat, but like I mentioned previously, watch out for falling cows.

What's your favourite memory of Pātea?

I have fond memories as a teenager sitting in a room of half-completed oil paintings discussing the world with an established visual artist. Somehow the rare individual artist that made their way to the town made it all the more special and impactful.

Unassuming little gem: Featherston, South Wairarapa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Warren Maxwell - Featherston

What makes Featherston unique/iconic?

Featherston is an unassuming little gem — only an hour's drive from Wellington but with all the trimmings of a rural lifestyle; big sky country, trout fishing, hunting, really clean oxygen and drinking water. Lots of really interesting, amazing people live here and even though it might seem to be a sleepy little country town, there's always lots of things going on. There's a really big focus on riparian planting around Wairarapa Moana. We also have the Fell train museum and Featherston is where all of our WWI soldiers trained before going off to war. Kanui āku mihi ki a rātou, ngā hoia, te hunga mate kua wehe.

What's the first place/attraction in your town/region you'd recommend to a visitor?

Definitely Wairarapa Moana or a tramp through the Tararua ranges. We have some beautiful rivers here that you CAN still swim in. The Tauherenikau is stunning in summer.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Wharekauhau (Ocean Beach) is pretty cool on a nice day. As mentioned above, Tauherenikau river for swimming, C'est Cheese for the best cheese in the country. Kayaking on the Ruamāhanga river. My favourite thing to do is take the whānau down for fish n chips at the top end of Wairarapa Moana.

Best spot to see the sunrise?

Ooooh, there's a little DoC picnic area down Western Lakes road about 20km off State Highway 2, which would have a beautiful view of the sunrise. The original name for the place is Tauwharerata. The birdsong, dawn chorus down there is incredible.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Everest Cafe, hands down.

What's your favourite memory of the town/region?

Our first walk through town after we had purchased our whare and moved here. Walking through the village, people were really friendly and unpretentious. And those mountains are majestic.

