Glorious beach grottoes in Malta and Gozo in travel deals

Malta's Blue Grotto on a Mediterranean tour. Photo / Supplied

MALTA AND THE MED

A "Malta and Gozo Discovery Tour" ensures the itinerary focuses on the Mediterranean islands' wealth of historic attractions, while savouring the region's wonderful foods and wines along the way. There are scenic walking tours, ferry rides and a Grand Harbour cruise. Priced from $2330pp, twin-share, this is a seven-night small group tour set for departure on April 8. Other dates are available at a range of prices. Book by close of business this Friday, November 18.

Wilmot Pass in Fiordland. Photo / Supplied

DEEPEST FIORDLAND

Spend two nights at Te Anau's Distinction Hotel Luxmore in spectacular Fiordland and take in much of the area's magnificence on a Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruise. You'll also get to gaze up at infinite glowworms which light up the Te Anau Glowworm Caves. Priced from $528 a night for two people, this special package comes with a three-course dinner for two and daily cooked breakfasts. Alternatively, book Fiordland's new hiking package, ideal for all levels of fitness and experience. Priced from $149pp, one child can hike with each adult, free of charge. You'll have unlimited access to Kepler and Milford Tracks from each end. Departure times are scheduled. Bookings are required.

FULL WATTAGE IN WA

Travel to Australia's City of Light for a three-night stay in one of Perth's designer hotels – QT Perth. This industrial luxe-style hotel boasts a rooftop bar. Conveniently close to the Elizabeth Quay precinct and the city's best shopping, a king room for three nights, with return Qantas airfares from New Zealand, starts at $1765pp. Travel from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch between February 14 and March 22 or between May 3 and June 14. Book by November 20.

Sunset at Seminyak Beach Bali, Indonesia. Photo / Getty Images

BALI DIRECT IS BACK

Direct flights to Bali have returned to Air New Zealand's schedule. An autumn seven-night stay at Blu Zea Resort by Double Six is priced from $2109pp – including return airfares from New Zealand. You'll stay in a Superior Room, have daily breakfasts, and return airport transfers. Added treats include a Balinese massage, a two-course set menu lunch, a bucket of beer and a 20 per cent discount off food at The Beach Restaurant. Book by November 20. Travel between April 28 and June 14.

Lunch at Pindarie Barossa, Adelaide. Photo / Supplied

IDYLLIC ADELAIDE

Settle down for a few nights at the Hotel Indigo, in an eclectic pocket of Adelaide's inner-city, best-known for its arty and vibrant community and its culinary and produce hub. A full day Adelaide Highlights with Wine Tasting tour takes you through Adelaide, Mt Lofty, Hahndorf and to McLaren Vale, then a second full day tour meanders through the Barossa wine region, stopping off for a vineyard lunch. You'll also visit the Barossa Valley Chocolate Company at Tanunda. Return Air New Zealand flights and three nights' accommodation are priced from $1445pp, twin-share. Book by close of business this Friday, November 18. Departures are from Auckland or Wellington between April 27 and June 29, or between August 26 and 29. Travel from Christchurch for this package starts at $1555.

