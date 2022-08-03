Clyde the 50kg tortoise halted trains for an hour while baffled rail workers tried to rescue him. Photo / Supplied Network Rail

There's only one thing slower than a tortoise. That's the commuter rail train stuck behind it.

After weeks of strikes and train tracks buckling under a heatwave, UK rail passengers had another reason to add to the long list of delays - a giant African tortoise named Cylde.

On Monday rail passengers travelling from Cambridge to Norwich were told they were experiencing delays due to an escaped tortoise.

Commuter Lydia White said she thought she'd heard it all. "Train delayed because of a giant tortoise, too heavy to lift, stuck on the train tracks after having escaped from a local wildlife centre," she wrote via Twitter.

The unusual obstacle was first spotted by traveller Diane Akers who saw the animal had been injured by a passing train.

The 50kg reptile had suffered damage to the top of his shell but was still alive, so she rushed to find the nearest rail worker to report the animal.

"The chap looked at me as if I was mad," Akers told the BBC. "Then a police officer came along and said he'd seen my tweet."

Passengers on the busy line of rail linking Cambridgeshire and London Stansted could hardly belive the excuses.

Network Rail stopped trains for over an hour through Harling Road station so that Clyde could be safely rescued. He was taken for treatment by a nearby vet surgery.

A bigger challenge was finding where the 50kg tortoise had escaped from. There aren't many zoos - or giant tortoises for that matter - in that part of Cambridgeshire.

"One of our team who rescued Clyde was aware of a nearby centre who owned giant tortoises in East Harling and so approached them to ask if they were missing one,"

the rail rescuers told the Metro.

"Luckily tortoises can't get too far too fast."

In an update on Tuesday the rail operator said that, despite the damage to his shell, the tortoise was doing well "if a little shell shocked" and would be returned home to the wildlife park soon.