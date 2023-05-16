Spa treatment at the Nautilus

Set inside the luxurious 4.5 star Nautilus Resort, Spa Nautilus is the ultimate place to unwind in Rarotonga. Choose between an air-conditioned treatment suite, or a private open-air experience, set amongst the tropical gardens of the resort. The world-class spa (claimed by some to be the best in all Oceania), uses Thalgo treatments alongside fresh and organic local product for a unique, relaxing experience. There are short massages and facials to choose from, or complete spa packages, with the most sought-after being their indulgent three-day massage retreats, which can also be enjoyed in-room. nautilusresortrarotonga.com

Spa Nautilus at Rarotonga's Nautilus Resort is the ideal way to up the relaxation factor on your next Rarotonga holiday.

Turtle Tour

If you – plus your partner or family – are on the hunt for a snorkel tour that’ll get you up close to majestic sea turtles and send you home with a full reel of professional photographs of you doing so, book in for one of Charlotte Piho’s award-winning tours. Charlotte takes small, exclusive groups through the hidden underwater gems of the Cook Islands, providing all the gear you need for a memorable 90 minutes. Along the way she takes a series of photographs, including pre-tour in the pristine shallow waters, and with you in action alongside the turtles. Your social media won’t know what’s hit it once you upload your photos. charlottepiho.com/tours

The Vaka Cruise

Steal yourself away to Aitutaki – a 50-minute flight from Rarotonga – where you’ll find fine white sand beaches, bright turquoise waters and some of the most stunning scenery on the planet. An incredible way to take it all in is onboard The Vaka Cruise – a six-hour adventure, taking in all Aitutaki has to offer. You’ll visit sun-soaked islets (motus), swim and snorkel in spots teeming with an array of colourful tropical fish and majestic giant trevallies, before being treated to a delicious tropical buffet lunch. If you’re staying on Rarotonga, you can opt for the Aitutaki Day Tour, which includes flights and the cruise, returning you home in time for dinner. thevakacruise.com

Tamarind House Restaurant & Ukulele Bar

You’re spoilt for choice for dining options in Rarotonga, but for a fine-dining experience to remember, book into the Tamarind House Restaurant. The well-restored heritage colonial house sits on 2.5 acres of lawns and gardens, with views sweeping down to the lagoon. Executive Chef James Miller took over in June 2022 and has reinvigorated the menu, serving up fresh takes on guest favourites, whilst also keeping up Tamarind House’s legacy of providing innovative dishes utilising fresh, seasonal produce. The local Ika Mata (ceviche) is sublime, as is the seafood platter, or ocean catch (complete with a pawpaw salsa and wasabi mayo). tamarindhouserarotonga.com

Tamarind House is one of the top dining experiences in Rarotonga. Photo / David Kirkland

Bonefish – E2′s Way

Aitutaki offers up some of the most incredible fishing experiences, from deep sea or spearfishing, to fly-fishing within the beautiful Aitutaki Lagoon itself. For keen fly-fishermen or women (or those willing to learn) you’ll find a huge number of fish lurking in the lagoon, from giant trevally, to bluefin and emperors, plus the world’s largest bonefish (Kio Kio). And the best way to try to land one of these ‘ghosts of the flats’ is with the help of renowned bonefish guide, Itu Davey. Reeling in a bonefish presents one of the most thrilling angling opportunities possible, but Itu’s extensive knowledge of the flats and legendary fish-spotting ability help to tip the odds in your favour. A second-generation bone fisherman, he will tailor your tour to your specific fishing experience. You do need a license to fish, which the team can assist you with. yellowdogflyfishing.com/destinations/bonefish-e2-way