CLIMB Works Keana Farms

On Oahu’s North Shore you’ll find an exhilarating way to experience the natural beauty of Hawaii’s most famous island. CLIMB Works offers three-hour guided zipline tours on Oahu’s longest ziplines. You’ll zip through – and above – a working agricultural farm across eight world-class dual lines, two rappels, three sky bridges, plus a fun ATV adventure to the ridgetop. Along the way, CLIMB’s knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides will fill you in on the local history and secrets, all while giving you plenty of time to soak in the breathtaking views, from the towering mountains, to the panoramic view of Oahu’s famous beaches. climbworks.com/keanafarms

Atlantis Undersea Submarine Adventure

Take in a whole other view of Hawaii in a truly unique way, by exploring underwater without getting wet! Atlantis Adventures offers experiences on three different islands (Oahu, Maui and Hawai’i), moving quietly through the pristine waters in a battery-powered, environmentally safe submarine. At the Waikiki and Maui dive sites, the team has installed artificial reefs to create teeming, vibrant and self-sustaining habitats for marine life to flourish, while the Kona dive site features a stunning natural 25-acre coral reef garden. Plunging down to 30m, you’ll see plenty of fish, along with green turtles, sharks, stingrays, yellow tangs and eels. atlantisadventures.com

Passengers aboard an Atlantis Adventures submarine in Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images

Aulani Resort

If you’re travelling with children, Aulani – a Disney Resort & Spa – is a surefire way to please the entire family. Positioned on the serene waters of Ko Olina on the leeward coast of Oahu, you’re away from the crowds of Waikiki, yet close enough to visit the major tourist attractions. Set within the Ko Olina Resort Community and Marina, you’ll find spectacular beaches and lagoons, a championship golf course and a host of shopping and dining options. Within the resort itself you’re spoilt for choice: from a world-class spa (book the whole family in for an Ohana massage, utilising lomilomi sticks, which you’ll also be taught to use), to multiple pools, lagoons (including a lazy river and adults-only zones), restaurants, shows, plus plenty of chances to play with and meet Disney characters themselves. disneyaulani.com

Manta Ray night swim

Take a short flight over to Hawai’i, the Big Island, where you’ll find another Hawaii altogether. There’s a slower pace, fewer tourists, plus lush valleys, black sand beaches, and even snow-capped mountains. And in Kailua Kona, you’ll find the bucket-list chance to go night swimming with giant manta rays. All equipment is provided (including snorkels and wetsuits) with the Manta Ray Night Snorkel Tour, which sees you get up close with the giants as they feed and interact with other ocean creatures under the boat’s neon lights. Tours depart at sunset from the harbour, where you’ll also find excellent poke bowl restaurants for dinner pre- or post-swim. hawaiitourboat.com/manta-night-snorkel

Find the bucket-list chance to go night swimming with giant manta rays in Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images

Mauna Kea Summit Adventures

While you’re on the Big Island, take a visit to an entire other planet – up those snow-capped mountains! Mauna Kea is out of this world, so it’s not surprising NASA chose it to simulate Mars for training exercises. While you’ll no doubt have left your snow jacket and mittens behind for your balmy island holiday, Mauna Kea Summit Adventures will supply you with them – along with plenty of hot cocoa – on an unforgettable evening tour. They’ll pick you up in a custom-built 4x4 Mercedes van (everyone gets a window seat) and climb the mountain, giving you plenty of insights into the island’s geology, geography, and natural history. You’ll acclimatise with a delicious meal at the Mauna Kea Center, seeing the largest telescopes in the world, before the final steep drive to the summit for some star gazing. maunakea.com