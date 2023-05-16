Take a cruise with Akaroa Dolphins

No trip to Akaroa is complete without a trip out on the water. And the best way to do it is to book in with Akaroa Dolphins where you’ll get an intimate, close-up experience with the local wildlife and scenery. The two-hour cruise offers a 98 per cent chance of seeing Hector dolphins – the smallest dolphin species in the world. But once you’re underway (and have before long likely seen a pod or two of them) you’ll soon find there’s lots more to marvel at, from fur seals playing in the rocks to white flippered penguins playing in the waves. But – besides the warm, freshly baked cookies and hot drinks that get served up onboard – the highlight has to be the onboard “dolphin dogs”, who will adorably point the skipper in the right direction as to where to find the dolphins, and then let you know where exactly onboard you can get the best view of them. akaroadolphins.co.nz

Akaroa Dolphins Cruise. Photo / Supplied.

Stay at the French Bay House

Take a step back in history and spend a night at one of Akaroa’s oldest establishments, The French Bay House. Dating back to 1874, the House is built in the Carpenter Gothic Style, with lovingly carved fretwork adorning its roof and windows – which, in the warmer months, are draped by whimsical wisteria, making for a postcard-perfect picture. Your hosts Jacqui and Tim have owned the property since 2017, and with a flair in the kitchen and a background in luxury hospitality, you’ll have an unforgettable stay in this secret South Island gem. frenchbayhouse.co.nz

Akaroa Craft Distillery

If you’re looking for something a bit different, be sure to stop by the Akaroa Craft Distillery for a gin tasting. There, you can book in to taste a flight of four different gins, each telling a story unique to Akaroa. The distillery offers up some one-of-a-kind tipples, using locally sourced ingredients including kelp gathered in local Wainui, lavender from Little River and wild thyme from the Peninsula. Alternatively, you can simply sit back with one of the most delicious gin cocktails in town (arguably in all the south!). akaroacraftdistillery.com

Dine at Ma Maison

Whilst you could spend hours walking the quaint streets of Akaroa, taking in the architecture that honours the town’s French roots, one of the best views is actually facing out, soaking in the breathtaking coastline. And one of the best spots to take in that view, also happens to be the tastiest. Ma Maison’s dining area boasts bi-fold doors to soak up the uninterrupted views of the harbour, plus features a toasty open fire to keep you warm. Its menu has a focus on freshness and simplicity, with largely locally sourced ingredients – and, of course, all with a French influence. A standout is always the fresh scallops, but you can’t really put a foot wrong. mamaison.co.nz

Akaroa is a popular place for daytrippers from Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark

Meet the littlest locals at Pohatu Penguins

Canterbury is home to a unique variant of kororā (Little penguins) – the white flippered penguin – and the best way to see these ridiculously cute little critters is through a tour with Pohatu Penguins. A family-run operation, the team has been tirelessly working for three decades to protect the penguins, whilst also inviting guests to have the chance to see them in their natural environment. From a kayak tour to an overnight farm stay, there are plenty of options to choose from, all offering unique opportunities to see the penguins, along with plenty of other local wildlife along the way. pohatu.co.nz