26 May, 2023 06:19 AM 2 mins to read

A 28-year-old German tourist could face jail time after she stripped naked and pranced around the stage during a Hindu dance show in Bali.

When Darja Tuschinski was denied a ticket to the performance at a temple in Ubud on May 22, she reportedly pushed past the security and removed her clothes.

A video shows Tuschinski strutting around the dancers, striking poses and curtsying at a local man who attempted to take her off the stage. She was then filmed kneeling down at a shrine and pretending to pray.

Meanwhile, the dancers on stage continued their performance with an impressive focus.

The video was posted to Twitter by a local under the handle @_wahego along with the translated caption: “Well, why are Caucasians getting crazier.”

Darja Tuschinski was at the performance at a temple in Ubud on May 22, where she reportedly pushed past the security and removed her clothes. Photo / via Twitter

The woman’s bizarre naked protest continued as the audience sat in shock. Eventually, security staff were able to get Tuschinski off stage and she was handed over to police.

A charge of public indecency could see the tourist hit with a prison sentence of up to two years and eight months.

The incident occurred around 8pm in the evening.

Bali Police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto told local media outlet Coconuts Bali that this wasn’t the first report of Tuschinski being without clothes.

“She lives alone. During her stay at Ubud Bungalow, she was often seen naked while walking around the villa area,” he said.

Ubud District Chief Wayan Widana claimed Tuschinski suffers from mental health issues, and had become stressed about money during her extended trip in Indonesia, Coconuts Bali reported.

Tickets to the temple show, which involves Balinese women dancing in traditional clothing, cost 100,000 Indonesian Rupiah ($11).

Following the dramatic events, visitors received a formal apology from the staff at Saraswati Ubud Temple. A cleansing ritual was then performed to clear away the bad energy left behind by the woman.

Bali has recently struggled with a flood of incidences where tourists misbehave, either by breaking the law or disrespecting sacred sites.

Between January and March 2023, the director general of immigration said 620 foreigners were deported from Indonesia.

A woman was recently arrested after posing naked with a sacred tree in Bali, while another was deported over a viral video of her berating police.