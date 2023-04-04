Australian expatriate Martia Daniell was stopped and fined for not wearing a helmet. Photo / Twitter; akuluka

Australian expatriate Martia Daniell was stopped and fined for not wearing a helmet. Photo / Twitter; akuluka

An Australian woman has reportedly been deported from Bali after being filmed arguing with police over not wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Martia Daniell was on her scooter on a busy road in a popular spot in North Kuta when she was blocked by a officer because she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The penalty for not wearing a helmet is a $26 dollar fine.

The footage of Daniell went viral because of the fiery exchange she had with the police officer.

She’s seen gesturing at him frantically and saying: “It’s not my fault!”

“We have rules,” the officer calmly explains

She responds: “I’ve lived here for 23 years!”

Daniell explains that her helmet was stolen, and seems to gesture that she wants to keep going.

"Saya disini 23 tahun!"

Just another entitled bule in Canggu. 💁🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sQRjfJEXFx — Tukang Sayat Kulit (@akuluka) March 9, 2023

At some point another officer goes over to chat with her and she attempts to drive off, claiming she’s going to purchase a new helmet.

Eventually, she does gets off her scooter because the police’s efforts to block her are creating a small traffic jam.

The video has been viewed more than half a million times.

Daniell was deported from Indonesia once the video started circulating online, Daily Mail Australia reported

Someone commented applauding the officer’s calm reaction and wrote: “He should got a badge of honour for his calmness.”

Another added: “No helmet, no respect, no brain.”

“On behalf of Australia, I apologise. Unfortunately, we have losers here who think they own Australia as well as the entire world and they have no respect for anyone from another culture,” someone remarked.

“Huge respect for the professional and patient Bali police. Embarrassing to see the lady behaving this way.” Another added.

The viral video comes as Bali prepares to crack down on misbehaving tourists.

Bali Tourism Board chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana is on the brink of launching a public campaign that will see billboards installed where customs are flouted the most – such as the more popular locations of Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua, and Uluwatu.

Mr Adnyana said they’re currently in the “socialisation” phase of a new campaign which will aim to build awareness among visitors and educate tourists on how to behave in cultural settings.

“The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions,” he told The Bali Sun.