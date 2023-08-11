The French Transport Minister has signalled that taxes on airline tickets will increase in 2024. Photo / 123rf

France is planning to raise taxes on airline tickets in an effort to divert funds to improve rail infrastructure and make travelling by train more attractive to passengers.

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune announced the Government’s plans this week, detailing that a rise in already-existing airline ticket tax would likely be implemented in the budget for 2024.

According to The Connexion, the Minister told RMC, a French broadcaster, “This isn’t a tax for the fun of it but to finance investments in trains.” Beaune said there was a need for further investments in rail travel, stating that “many people say they are shocked that planes often cost less than trains”.

This announcement follows an analysis from Greenpeace released in July which found notable price disparities between air and rail travel throughout Europe.

The report found the majority of European routes were often less expensive and more convenient when travelling by plane. Greenpeace pointed to this as a key factor in deterring potential rail travellers from choosing the more eco-friendly option.

These findings led the organisation to call for more competitive pricing for train tickets, further development for rail infrastructure and investigations into the pricing strategies of airlines, among other urgent changes.

The organisation also highlighted the potential of climate tickets, which are “affordable and simple long-term tickets valid on all public transport in a country or defined region, including all trains and cross-border transport.”

France also recently banned short-haul flights, aiming to cut carbon emissions and encourage travellers to make use of rail routes. In July, cheaper SNCF rail tickets were also introduced for younger travellers, in an effort to draw tourists to trains throughout the busy period of summer European travel.

The Connexion also highlighted that during his appearance on RMC, the Minister pointed to the potential for a tax to be placed on aeroplane fuel, but acknowledged that EU member states would need to come to a consensus in order to implement it.