Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel - best known for appearing in the film Pretty Woman - now offers a holographic customer service for penthouse and presidential suites. Photo / Four Seasons Press Room

The future is here - are you ready for it?

Flying cars, evolving cities, robots and holographic everything - that’s the future every 90s kid watched growing up.

It’s now 2024, and a holographic hotel concierge has become a reality.

Los Angeles’ Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, best known for its iconic appearance in the movie Pretty Woman, is embracing the future of hospitality with a groundbreaking holographic concierge service.

Guests of the iconic (and expensive) penthouse and presidential suites are in for an amazing upgrade, as hotel staff can now offer customer service through a portable tabletop holographic communications device called “the M” developed by Los Angeles-based company Proto.

Hotel director of guest experience Serge Sturbois expressed his excitement and announced, “We are elated to provide our guests with yet another way to communicate with us. Based on the guest preference, we can communicate in person, through Four Seasons Chat, text, a call, and now by beaming via hologram into their room.”

Customer service staff at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel can now "live-beam" at guests' 21-inch screens. Photo / Four Seasons Press Room

It sounds cool - truly straight out of a sci-fi movie - but how does it work?

Firstly, a previous guest room was converted into a “studio”. Here, the hotel’s guest experience team, who specialise in providing exceptional service, tips and advice, stand in front of a camera and live-stream into the guest’s bedroom via a 21.5-inch screen.

Guests who wish to experience the innovative customer service are asked to book a specific date and time at which the hotel’s staff will “live-beam” into the room. From there, the staff and guest can interact in real-time to review the day’s itinerary, discuss the suite’s amenities and more.

Travel buffs and tech enthusiasts alike are very excited about this new addition to the already luxurious rooms at the Beverly Wilshire.

The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel is one of the most-booked hotel in Los Angeles. Photo / Four Seasons Press Room

The Four Seasons bought the hotel in 1992, and now, the Beverly Wilshire is one of the most technically advanced hotels in the country. The hotel is well-loved, not only because of its Pretty Woman links but because it has a reputation for embracing new and exciting upgrades and activities.

“That’s why so many guests stay with us. They know we provide our guests with the latest in technology, experiences and design,” says Reed Kandalaft, regional vice-president and general manager. “Introducing ‘the M’ is yet another way we continue to pioneer in this ever-evolving landscape.”

Proto’s mission is to change the way we connect on a global level, and with such amazing technology combined with a reputable hotel, the whole world is taking note.