Hop on a luxurious ride to your dream destination with Four Season's private jet. Photo / Four Seasons

The Four Seasons private jet, a lavish Airbus A321neoLR, is now available for charter for a surprisingly low price. The catch? You’ll have to split the cost.

The luxurious jet was previously reserved for set experiences and round-the-world tours of Four Season resorts. But now, regular travellers seeking a taste of the good life can have the opportunity to enjoy the private jet for just £1900 (approx. $4000) a day per person, granted that they share this experience with 48 more guests.

While sharing the experience with 48 additional guests might not seem very “private”, this price is comparable to a one-way direct economy flight from London to New York in June or less than a one-way flight from New Zealand to London, with 300+ more passengers.

But the real deal is in the jet’s offerings.

Travel in luxury with your favourite group of people. Photo / Four Seasons

The Four Seasons private jet offers an array of luxurious amenities, including spacious leather flatbed seats, a large lounge area, extra-large lavatories, and global Wi-Fi. Guests are also given iPads and an in-flight chef who will prepare gourmet meals throughout the flight.

The luxury doesn’t stop there because, in honour of the resort’s renowned hospitality and services, each party will have a dedicated team of Four Seasons staff that will help create a customised itinerary for the group.

If you have an extra few cents to spare, the team can relieve you of the stress of planning and organise every element of your trip, from a perfect itinerary to ground transfers, accommodation, meals, and tours.

This offer is best for families and groups of friends looking for custom itineraries or to celebrate a big event.

Marc Speichert, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, is particularly excited about this great opportunity.

“With the added bonus of Four Seasons genuine care and service in the sky and on the ground, all one needs to do is sit back and enjoy the journey with your favourite people.”

Available for selected dates only. Bookings are now being accepted for August 4 to 26 and December 20 to 27, 2024.