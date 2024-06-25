SeaDream Yacht Club boasts access to some of the most exclusive yachting harbours around the world. Photo / SeaDream Yacht Club

Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to own a private yacht but doesn’t have a spare billion dollars, several high-end cruise companies are rolling out super yacht experiences, writes Michelle Tsea

Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean launched their Icon of the Seas, with a seven-day journey on board the world’s largest ship, 365m long and 250,800 tonnes, where more than 5000 passengers mingle on waterslides and bathe in bubbling hot Jacuzzis while sailing across the Mediterranean. With 20 decks and 20 bars and restaurants, as well as the largest waterpark at sea, the seven swimming pools and nine whirlpools cater to a large range of travellers and equally diverse budgets making the ship crowded and not everyone’s cup of tea.

As the cruising industry continues to grow more and more extravagant, over-the-top liners are built to provide travellers with superlative experiences on the water, on the other side of the spectrum, ultra-luxury ships are also being reimagined to cater to travellers who want more intimate experiences when sailing. For travellers who prefer not to fight for a deck chair when cruising, smaller ships are becoming more popular with the “superyachts-style” cruising where the privacy of a smaller ship is offered to those who want a less “party” scene when on water. The Somnio is one of the latest superyachts setting sail this year and offering 39 spacious private apartments for residents who have the ability to fork out a cool US$11.3 million ($18.3m) to sail the globe.

The Somnio is one of the latest superyachts setting sail this year and offering 39 spacious apartments for residents who want a very particular home away from home. Photo / Winch Design

Despite a double-digit superyacht being quite cheap when compared to purchasing your own liner (prices start at $275 million these days), not many of us can still afford a shared residency on a boat … until now.

Although very few of us have a few million sitting in our bank accounts, cruising enthusiasts who have always dreamt of owning their own private yacht will soon be able to enjoy what the 1 per cent experience. As companies such as Scenic, Seabourne and MSC continue to vie for the attention of travellers, cruising is about to become more luxurious for the everyday traveller with companies mirroring what an experience on a superyacht would feel like with more curated on-board experiences, tailored off-shore excursions to remote destinations and also the “small-ship” feeling with premium services and space for guests to enjoy.

The past few years have seen cruise lines launch a slew of yacht-like experiences. Scenic Group launched Emerald Azzurra and will follow it up with Emerald Sakara due to the immense popularity of its first ship; rival Ponant continues to entice with intimate experiences on their Explorer ships with just 92 all-balcony suites offering a chic Scandi-style of living and SeaDream Yacht Club is unapologetically for yachters with their “it’s yachting, not cruising” experience, boasting access to some of the most exclusive yachting harbours around the world.

Water sports with SeaDream Yacht Club, including the only slide on a cruise ship that takes you from ship to sea. Photo / SeaDream Yacht Club

The trend for super-yachting and not cruising has sent waves around the cruising industry, so much so, hospitality brands are also stepping in on the action and launching their own super-yacht cum cruising experiences. Well-known hospitality brand, Ritz-Carlton launched their own yacht collection a couple of years ago and rivals, Aman and Four Seasons will roll out their own fleets in the next few years with the same luxury hotel feel but on water.

While many cruising experts have reviewed and enjoyed the intimate and high-design cabins, some do argue that it is just a five-star hotel at sea which begs the question - are these fancy “superyachts” worth the price tag? Ritz Carlton starts at approximately $10,000 a week and Scenic superyachts will set cruisers back close to $16,000 for their yachting experience - perhaps a small price to pay for a week of luxury.

While some serious cruisers will scoff at the overpriced cruising experience and others will continue to marvel at having a more intimate experience at sea without forking out a few million for their own private yacht, it seems that this is more than just a trend but a lifestyle that all of us can now enjoy. If you are curious about what a superyacht cruise feels like, here are the ones to check out.

Explora

Launched last summer, Explora I was the first ship by MSC Cruises (yes, the same company that produces the World Europa mega-ship for 7000 passengers) and another five ships will follow by 2028, including Explora II which was launched this year. Alexa Aponte Vago, the founder of Explora says that yachting and five-star elegance like those found in a luxury hotel were pillars when designing the ship, “We always had in mind the atmosphere of a private yacht, creating relaxing experiences that you can only have if you are on your own yacht - floating home,” says Vago. The “experiences” that Vago refers to include “off-the-beaten-path encounters‘, like truffle hunting in Istria, Croatia; enjoying a hammam in a historical palace in Morocco, and sipping wine in Mykonos, Greece. Around the ship, guests can enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows and a private sun terrace in the suites, as well as an expansive wellness centre for high-tech treatments like cryotherapy, as well as 18 dining options, including Michelin-approved menus.

explorajourneys.com/at/en

Launched last summer, Explora I is the first ship by MSC Cruises. Photo / Supplied

Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn, a firm favourite for luxury cruising launched the first ultra-luxury ship, Seabourn Venture in 2022 and then followed it up a year later with the ever-so-stylish Pursuit fleet. Promoted as a “sophisticated and luxurious small ship cruise”, only ocean-front suites are on offer here, as well as pool-side neck massages for passengers as they sail swiftly towards the Norwegian Fjords. Guests are treated like VIPs and passengers can expect an open-bar policy serving premium wine, champagne and spirits, restaurants helmed by 3-Michelin star chef Thomas Keller and access to some high-tech toys like six-person submarines, kayaks and zodiacs. If you are looking to get-up-close-and-personal to wildlife, there are remote adventures ashore too, which include: New Guinea, Indonesia and also the Kimberly in Australia as the most popular destinations. On deck, there are craft cocktail master classes and an outdoor Sky Bar for unlimited Happy Hours.

seabourn.com/en/au/cruise-ships/seabourn-pursuit/1

Seabourn Pursuit is a sophisticated and luxurious small ship cruise. Photo / Seabourn

Virgin Voyages

If you are contemplating whether or not a superyacht cruise is for you - perhaps consider Virgin Voyages. The adult-only cruise is inspired by a superyacht design and that’s the only thing that resembles the yachting experience so you will experience all the same great things as if you were on a luxury cruise liner. Perks include mermaid-inspired spas, contemporary public areas and tech-savvy suites equipped with in-cabin tablets and a Sailor App for bookings onboard. For foodies, there are six signature restaurants including Korean barbecue and even Michelin-star dining experiences. Resilient Lady was launched from Greece last year and Brilliant Lady will set sail later this year in 2024 and travel to New York City, Boston and the Dutch Caribbean before finally reaching Alaska.

virginvoyages.com

Silversea Silver Origin

If you are looking for the latest exclusive itinerary by the award-winning Silversea cruise line, you have to book yourself a suite on the 100-guest Silver Origin and explore the Galapagos region in true “yachting” fashion. Some of the perks to look forward to include the highest crew-to-guest ratio, eight zodiacs for extraordinary adventures, including having your very own team of Ecuadorian national experts guiding you to remote parts of the Galapagos islands. Like other ultra-luxury cruise ships, there are only suites available with horizon balconies and butler services too. For the sustainable traveller, this is the most environmentally conscious ship built by Silversea and all organic waste is transported out of the islands to be recycled to protect the Unesco-designated World Heritage Site.

silversea.com/ships/silver-origin.html

Ponant

Ponant prides itself as being a smaller but elegant cruise ship for discerning cruisers but the explorer ships are definitely more yacht-like than the other fleets they have.

Many guests rave about the innovative Blue Eye Lounge, which feels like a supermarine with two oversized portholes reinforced with 18 layers of glass for passengers to look into the blue sea without goggles or an oxygen tank. There are only two restaurants on each Explora, which can be a little too small for some cruisers, but it definitely gives passengers a taste of what a superyacht would feel like with limited but well-thoughout dining options.

You can also try Le Ponant, a three-masted French sailing ship with only 16 cabins and suites.

au.ponant.com/the-ponant-fleet

Le Ponant is a three-masted French sailing ship with only 16 cabins and suites. Photo / Ponant

Four Seasons

If you need a couple of years to save up for your first superyacht-cruise experience, make it a good one and go for a Four Seasons yacht. Rather than calling it “yacht-like”, the Four Seasons are in fact, building luxurious yachts with the same classy and luxurious amenities and services you can expect to find in one of their 100-strong hotels around the world. With 95 suites per yacht, floor-to-ceiling windows and private terrace, the swimming pool will apparently be one of the largest ever to sail across the ocean. Launching in 2026, it will give many of us some time before we take the plunge and book ourselves this highly exciting yacht that will take travellers to Nevis, Curacao and Martinique. Other perks to help you justify the costs include a whole range of water toys like a sea limousine for excursions.

fourseasonsyachts.com