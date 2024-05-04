What it's like to fly United Airlines' Polaris business class. Photo / Supplied

The flight: UA916: Auckland to San Francisco

Class: United Polaris - United Airlines’ premium business class fare

Flight time: 12 hours, 15 minutes

Fellow passengers: Funnily enough, the woman sitting diagonal from me was an old family friend – a retired United Airlines flight attendant whom I hadn’t seen for 20-odd years. Was so lovely to start my journey with a reunion. The other passengers I barely noticed because I was so ensconced in my cocoon-like seat.

How full: Polaris seems to shield you from the masses. Using priority checking in and boarding queues, too, has a sheltering effect.

United Airlines business class. Photo / Supplied

The seat: The seats are laid out in a one-two-one formation. I sat closest to the window (they alternate by aisle and window so the seat can go fully flat) and marvelled at the ingenuity of the design. No amount of wriggling will disturb anyone, plus there’s a wide armrest and cubby hole so when you need to get up, you can just easily move your belongings/food tray and exit, instead of the usual juggle and squeeze. Lying flat is a godsend on a 12-hour flight. Also appreciated was the mirror in the little stowage compartment so you can fix your face for landing instead of hogging the bathroom. The touch buttons that gradually lighten or darken the window are inspired – no more being blinded by the sudden yank of a blind. The in-between tints made the sky look postively glamorous. Saks Fifth Avenue pillows and blankies amp up the luxury cosy factor.

Entertainment: The screen is 16 inches (40.6cm) and the headphones are noise-cancelling so you can fully immerse yourself in the comprehensive viewing options. The tray table extends out for a very comfortable user-friendly fit for your laptop.

The service: A glass of bubbles on boarding is always appreciated, as is a discreet second glass when you knock the first one over. The bottle of water and airline kit in the cubby hole were lovely touches – great socks and slippers. And if you’re hungry in between meals you can order something hot, or visit a well-stocked snack trolley.

Food and drink: Airline food in general has come a long way since the rubbery chicken and floppy veg of yesteryear. Polaris takes this many steps further: choices for dinner included a grilled beef fillet with celeriac dauphinoise and buttered kale; chicken stuffed with mint and ricotta; a seared orange roughy fish fillet with lemon myrtle cream sauce; or cheese tortellini with a tomato olive sauce. Dessert came by in the form of a sweets trolley, containing icecream sundaes with your choice of toppings, and other sugary accoutrements, such as macaroons.

The toilets: You could swing a very small cat. Always clean. Lovely scented soap and hand cream.

The bottom line: When it came time to fly home from my final destination of Mexico, rather than steeling myself for the total journey time of more than 20 hours, including layover (the United Airlines Polaris lounge at San Francisco airport is the perfect waiting ground with its restaurant, showers and quiet areas), I was actually looking forward to it. It just felt like my holiday had been extended.

united.com/en/nz