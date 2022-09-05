It pays to know what could get you banned from flying. Photo / Unsplash

Getting banned from flying is a pretty rare occurrence, but it can happen.

There are certain things you can do or say that will land you in hot water.

Just like a 30-year-old man from Western Australia who not only copped a AU$500 fine, but was banned from flying Qantas after he allegedly became disruptive and argumentative on an intrastate flight.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) met the man at Perth Airport when he disembarked from a flight from Karratha on February 6.

They were responding to reports from Qantas that the man had allegedly been intoxicated and unruly during the flight, including being argumentative and aggressive towards flight crew and other passengers – which is a big, no, no.

Federal police officers issued him with an AU$500 fine while Qantas banned him from flying on the carrier's aircraft, according to the AFP.

Avoid badly timed jokes

Angus Kidman, travel expert at Australian comparison site Finder, warned travellers to be mindful of not ruining their holiday with a "stupidly timed joke or aggressive behaviour".

"An airline will quickly put you on a list of banned passengers if you cause trouble on-board or hassle staff during check-in," he told news.com.au.

His comments also come after a woman got kicked off a Jetstar flight to Sydney this week after an ugly spat.

The woman, understood to be an Australian, was filmed lashing out at passengers on the flight from Phuket to Sydney over the weekend.

There are no reports the woman got banned from flying.

Watch your behaviour

In a viral TikTok, a US flight attendant who goes by the handle, 'Flight Bae B', explained how aggressive behaviour can also get you banned from flying.

"When you're banned for flying, you're placed on what we call a 'no fly list' and when you are placed on the 'no fly list' you're not able to fly," she said.

Striking any airline employee will also get you "VIP ticket" to the on top of the 'no fly list', she added.

"You hit a flight attendant, gate agent, a pilot – forget about it, you're outta here."

'Just joking' is not an excuse

She added that threatening any kind of terrorist activity is also a massive no-no.

"C'mon now, I don't care, it's not a joke. We're on a plane, we don't know if you're serious or not. If you carry on about having a bomb, transporting a bomb, or doing anything of that sort, you're going to be on the 'no fly list'.

Careful what you pack

"You can also find yourself on the 'no fly list' if you are transporting any illegal things," she said.

And the flight attendant said it's not just guns or drugs.

"It can also be plants, it can also be animals; those arbitrary things you wouldn't necessarily realise are illegal."

Kidman said while the 'no fly' concept isn't implemented as fully in Australia as in the US, it is important to be mindful of the things that can land you in big trouble.

"One key difference to the US is that there are no ID checks for domestic flights in Australia, so it's possible to book a flight and not interact with anyone until you board," he said.

However, Kidman explained an airline will quickly put you on a list of banned passengers if you cause trouble on the plane or hassle staff during check-in.

"Joking about bombs or arguing with security staff will not be well-received. Stay polite and respectful – airline queues can be annoying, but the security crew are just doing their job," he said, adding, "Being aggressive will just slow down your progress."

Quarantine rules were another thing to consider, he said.

"If you land in Tasmania or South Australia, don't be surprised to see sniffer dogs checking you're not bringing in fruit or plants.

"To avoid hassles, don't travel with fresh fruit. If you want a healthy snack, pack dried fruit instead.

"You won't get banned from flying for carrying a rogue cumquat, but you could be fined."