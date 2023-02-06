One ex-flight attendant has a piece of advice for those flying soon. Photo / File

One ex-flight attendant has a piece of advice for those flying soon. Photo / File

A former Emirates flight attendant has revealed the worst things passengers do when boarding a plane.

Jay Roberts, who used to work as a senior flight attendant, recently took to Facebook to ask fellow crew what passenger behaviour they disliked the most.

“What’s the one thing passengers do that really burns your landing gears? GO!” he wrote on his Facebook page, A Fly Guy’s Crew Network.

Roberts shared his own take on the question during an interview with MailOnline.

“The main thing that a passenger can do to start out on the wrong foot is avoiding eye contact or ignoring a basic greeting when I say hello to them,” he said.

“Besides being rude, it disrespects the crew’s role as safety professionals.

“If that plane is on fire and needs to be evacuated, I’m going to risk my life and stay behind to make sure you get off safely. Or if you get sick I’m going be by your side, doing everything I can to save your life, and you can’t even acknowledge I’m standing here saying hello to you?”

Another flight attendant claimed they disliked when passengers asked for water while boarding.

“Bottom line - we don’t find it cute, when you stop us from what we’re doing to crack open the seals on the water and cups for a single glass of water,” they wrote.

As for why the crew check your ticket during boarding, this isn’t just so the crew can direct you to your seat but check you have the correct destination and date on your ticket. While it seems impossible to get to the wrong gate and plane, crew claim it can happen.

Flight attendants have also revealed why you should never put items in a certain spot during a flight as well as tips for avoiding nasty germs in the on-board bathroom.