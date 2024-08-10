Glasgow boasts a thriving cultural landscape, underscored by its designation as a Unesco City of Music, a testament to its exceptional musical heritage and dynamic live music scene. From traditional music in pubs, to big stadium acts and up-and-coming new bands, Glasgow is a music lover’s heaven. The Barrowland Ballroom, affectionately known as the Barrowlands, is an iconic venue, dating back to 1934. It has hosted legendary performances by bands such as Oasis, U2 and David Bowie. King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, a smaller but equally influential venue, is renowned for its intimate atmosphere and for being the launchpad for many famous bands, including Oasis, who were famously discovered here.

The Old Fruitmarket, a stunning venue next to the City Halls, offers a unique blend of Victorian architecture and modern facilities, hosting a variety of concerts and events. And the OVO Hydro, a contemporary arena, is one of the busiest music venues in the world, attracting top international artists. Glasgow’s contribution to music extends beyond its venues; the city has produced renowned bands such as Simple Minds, Travis and Franz Ferdinand to name but a few.

The Riverside Museum stands in glorious juxtaposition to the historical architecture ubiquitous in Glasgow. Photo / Glasgow Life

Architectural diversity to knock your socks off

Glasgow is a treasure trove of architectural marvels, showcasing a range of styles. The city is home to many of the works of Scottish architect and artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh, whose distinctive Art Nouveau style is epitomised by the Willow Tea Rooms - great for a classic afternoon tea.

The City Chambers in George Square are typical of Victorian grandeur and a marvel inside and out. It stands in stark contrast to the modernist designs of the Riverside Museum, created by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid. The museum’s striking structure houses an extensive collection of transport and travel exhibits, offering insights into Glasgow’s industrial past.

And don’t miss the stunning Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Built in Spanish Baroque style, it follows the Glaswegian tradition of using Locharbriggs red sandstone.

Taking a bike tour is a great way to absorb this range of architectural styles – there are a few options to choose from. But Gallus Pedals gets our vote because your ride is a refurbished ex-post office bike, many of which are named after famous Glaswegian women, and come with super comfy seats, and a basket on the front if you want one.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum sits prettily in the incredible green space of Kelvingrove Park in the West End of the city. Photo / Glasgow Life

It’s so progressive and green, other cities should take note

Despite its urban environment, Glasgow is renowned for its abundance of parks and green space. Kelvingrove Park, located in the West End, is just one of its 90 parks. A popular spot for locals and visitors, it offers picturesque landscapes, walking paths and the stunning backdrop of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Pollok Country Park, the largest park in Glasgow, is home to the Burrell Collection, a museum with 9000 objects, including medieval treasures such as stained glass, arms and armour and more than 200 tapestries that rank among the finest in the world, plus paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas and much more. But it is also a serene escape with its extensive woodlands and gardens.

The Botanic Gardens, featuring the Victorian Kibble Palace glasshouse, offer a lush haven for plant enthusiasts and those seeking tranquillity.

Glasgow has its fair share of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. In fact, it’s one of the world’s most vegan-friendly cities. From bakeries, such as The Dorky French to fine dining establishments with dedicated vegan menus, such as Red Onion, vegetarians and vegans are superbly catered for.

Perhaps because of its working-class roots, Glasgow has also been a relatively early adopter of progressive attitudes towards race, religion and sexuality. Glasgow often ranks as one of the most LGBT+ friendly places in Europe. And it was the first city in the world to give Nelson Mandela “Freedom of the City” status, while the esteemed leader was still imprisoned. St George’s Square was also renamed Nelson Mandela Place in 1986, selected because it was on this square that the South African consulate stood.

From traditional music in pubs to friendly taxi drivers and general good vibes - the people of Glasgow will ensure you have a good time. Photo / Glasgow Life

Friendly people and cheap to visit

One of Glasgow’s most endearing qualities is the warmth and friendliness of its people - it is often voted “friendliest city” in various polls. Glaswegians are famously welcoming and this genuine hospitality enhances the overall experience for its visitors. This friendliness, combined with the city’s lively atmosphere and rich cultural offerings, ensures travellers feel at home and enjoy an authentic Scottish experience. It’s a city which, while well set up for visitors, is definitely not a tourist trap.

And, even more enticing, Glasgow’s prices remain relatively low. Accommodation remains far more reasonable than Edinburgh (the brand new Social Hub, a multi-purpose venue, for example, has rooms starting around $160 per night). You’ll also find that most of the museums are free – including Kelvingrove and the Burrell Collection.

A perfect base from which to explore Scotland

While Edinburgh’s impressive credentials can’t be denied, it comes at a cost, literally. One way in which this can be alleviated is by making Glasgow your base, with a train journey to Edinburgh every 15 minutes or so and less than an hour’s journey time. Tickets are more than reasonable, especially if booked in advance.

Glasgow is also tantalisingly close to all the magnificence of the Highlands. Hire a car and you can be in Oban in less than 2.5 hours, with many beautiful isles just offshore. The train from Glasgow to Mallaig is one any Harry Potter fan will want to book – it crosses the 21-arched Glenfinnan viaduct (recognisable from the films via the Hogwarts Express) which overlooks Loch Shiel and the Jacobite monument.

Checklist

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Glasgow Airport with one stopover in Dubai with Emirates. The total journey time is about 27 hours, 30 minutes.

DETAILS

For more reasons to put Glasgow high on your Scotland list, head to People Make Glasgow.