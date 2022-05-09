Okinawa claims one of the highest densities of centenarians in the world. Photo / Sam Lee, Unsplash

When it comes to age there's only one direction of travel. The more trips we take around the sun, the faster time escapes us and - without being morbid - the closer we come to our final point of departure.

However some of us are in less of a hurry to get there than others.

While we're determined 'live fast, travel far', it would be nice to have a few more years globetrotting to do.

Although much of longevity comes down to luck and genetics, there are places we've come across where people appear to have plenty of years left on the odometer.



Out of 7.8 billion people on the planet only 500,000 or so live past the age of 100 according to the World Economic Forum. That's less than a fraction of 1 per cent.

Odds are they live in one of these five places.

Dubbed 'Blue Zones', these are places on the planet where people seem to be a bit more robust and keep on 'keeping on' well into their 90s. The term 'Blue Zones' was coined by researcher Dan Buettner - who went in search of the world's healthies-living populations.

They are places where people are proven to live longer. They have more than their fair share of centenarians and Buettner argues we could learn a lot from a trip to these five zones.

Okinawa, Japan

The Japanese Pacific Islands have some of the lowest rates of heart disease, cancer and dementia in the world. A diet of mostly seafood and plants powers them through the decades. However Buettner argues that it is their social ties and community focused routines that keeps Okinawans motoring on through the ages:

"Older Okinawans can readily articulate the reason they get up in the morning," says Buettner.

"Purpose-imbued lives give them clear roles of responsibility and feelings of being needed well into their 100s."

Recent criticism of the Blue Zones has pointed out that many of the Islands' records were lost during the Second World War making it impossible to verify the proportion of Okinawans over the age of 100. However - even without local records - Japan can claim the highest rates of centenarians in the world - representing 0.06 per cent of the population.

This included Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest woman who died in April 19 this year at the age of 119 years and 107 days.

Sardinian diet preserves more than tinned fish. Photo / Unsplash

Sardinia, Italy

Since 2004, Buettner identified the Italian islands as one of the most long-living populations. Although much of this he puts down to lucky "genetic quirk" he says we could all learn a thing or two from the Sardinians.

Key to this is maintaining an active lifestyle, harvesting food locally and a diet rich in vegetables and pistachios.

"They have kept to a very traditional, healthy lifestyle. Sardinians still hunt, fish and harvest the food they eat," he says. A taste for red wine does not seem to have hurt the population, which represents one of the highest density of male centenarians on the planet.

Pura Vida: Costa Rican diet has been working wonders for longevity. Photo / Marcello Viallobos, Unsplash

Nicoya, Costa Rica

"Pura vida" (pure life) might be the national motto, but Costa Ricans in Nicoya could consider "Larga vida", as the South American capital of "long life".

Buettner takes a romantic view of the local diet, saying it has changed little from the vegetarian staples that grow year round.

"Nicoyans eat a light dinner early in the evening. For most of their lives, Nicoyan centenarians ate a traditional Mesoamerican diet highlighted with the 'three sisters' of agriculture: squash, corn, and beans."

For him the secret to long life is eating fewer, better calories.

Yaya nap: Make like the people of Ikaria and take a 30 minute nap for longevity. Photo / Sarah Mutter, Unsplash

Ikaria, Greece

The Ancient Greeks were obsessed with the undying lands of Elysium. Ikaria might be close.

In spite of being home to fewer than 10,000 residents the Blue Zones research suggests that one in three islanders live into their 90s.

"They enjoy strong red wine, late-night domino games, and a relaxed pace of life that ignores clocks. Clean air, warm breezes, and rugged terrain draw them outdoors into an active lifestyle," says Buettner.

The secret to long life could be the "Yaya nap", he says.

"Take a cue from Ikarians and take a midafternoon break. People who nap regularly have up to 35 percent lower chances of dying from heart disease."

Southern California's bible belt sees many health benefits. Photo / Unsplash

Loma Linda, California

The US Blue Zone is located in the Californian Bible Belt, Buettner says this is no mistake.

A high proportion of the area belongs to the Seventh-day Adventist church. This feeds into Buettner's obsession with nutrition - who points out that many Adventists are vegetarian and limit intake of caffeine, alcohol, and other substances.

However it is the community focus that he says gives the area its stamina.

"Like many faiths, the Seventh-day Adventist Church encourages and provides opportunities for its members to volunteer," says the Blue Zones website. The faith helps people "find sense of purpose, and stave off depression by focusing on helping others."