With winter starting to set in and the excitement of open borders, now is a perfect time to book a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. But if you're a bit nervous about going too far from home for your big international getaway, you don't need to worry - Australia has some fantastic options easily accessible to New Zealanders, just across the Ditch.

Here are five ideas to get you started.

1. Rail

Make your way across Australia from the comfort of a rail carriage. The Indian Pacific takes travellers between Perth, WA and Sydney, NSW in an all-inclusive four-day journey, while The Ghan travels from Darwin, NT to Adelaide, SA. Perhaps not quite as well known, The Great Southern rail trip connects Adelaide and Brisbane with a three-day trip, and the Overland goes from Adelaide to Melbourne.

2. Road

Australia's vastness is a road-tripper's dream and there are many great driving routes to get you out there on the open road. Victoria's Great Southern Touring Route takes in Melbourne, Geelong, the Great Ocean Road, the Grampians and Ballarat - full of beautiful coastal towns and natural wonders, stretching across 842km. Other options include the Grand Pacific Drive, a 140km scenic drive down the coast of New South Wales, or the Nullarbor Road Trip, a route connecting Western Australia and South Australia's Eyre Peninsula which, at 1256km, is almost as long as the entire length of New Zealand.

3. Bike

If you'd rather have two wheels than four, the 1000km Munda Biddi off-road cycling track in WA is the longest of its kind in the world. Munda Biddi means "path through the forest" in the local Aboriginal language, and the trail takes riders from Perth south to Albany, through some of the most beautiful sections of bush in Australia.

The 1000km Munda Biddi off-road cycling track in Western Australia is the longest of its kind in the world. Photo / National Trust WA

4. Air

For a pub crawl with a difference, book in with The Classic Safari Company for an epic private plane journey spanning 4000km over five days. The Outback Aussie Pub Crawl visits eight different pubs across rural New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland and is the perfect journey for a group of fun-loving friends.

To get immersed in Australia's culture of a more authentic kind, Arcadia Expeditions' Indigenous Immersion flies guests to remote spots across Northern Territory and Western Australia. The 15-day air safari is led by a rock-art expert and guests have the opportunity to meet indigenous guides, elders and artists, in between staying at luxurious camps and lodges.

Arcadia Expeditions' Indigenous Immersion is a 15-day air safari, taking guests to remote spots across Northern Territory and Western Australia. Photo / Arcadia Expeditions

Or take a day tour during a trip to Tasmania and explore Flinders Island by helicopter. The tour is a seafood lover's dream - you can customise your journey to add on an excursion with a local fisherman where you can catch your own dinner.

5. Sea

The Cape York and Arnhem Land Cruise explores northeast Australia's coastline. Sailing out of Cairns, the cruise visits islands and reefs and offers immersive indigenous experiences.

Another exciting Queensland experience is bareboating in the Whitsundays - a fantastic way to experience the Great Barrier Reef at your own speed. Options range from five to 14 nights and depart from Hamilton Island or Airlie Beach.

YOTSPACE is a superyacht voyage that can be booked by the cabin, rather than having to charter the whole boat. Photo / Supplied

Or, if you've always known you deserve a superyacht lifestyle but you're on a below-deck budget, YOTSPACE is for you - it's a superyacht voyage that can be booked by the cabin, rather than having to charter the whole boat. Multiple cruising destinations and all-inclusive itineraries are available.

