Five people died after a glass lift at the Ayuterra Resort in Bali fell 65 metres. Photo / Detektif Kenangan

Five people are reported to have died after the cable broke on a staff elevator at a luxurious Balinese resort.

The incident happened Friday, at the Ayuterra Resort in Ubud, when the runaway Funicular lift car fell 65 metres, before breaking through a barrier at the bottom of the track.

Three women, and two men were the named victims of the accident, identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19.

Three were taken to Payangan Hospital, but later died of their injuries.

Local media DetikBali quoted police sources which said the elevator did not have an emergency brake.

Families of the victims were reportedly offered financial assistance by the resort, on top of aid from the Worker’s Social Security Agency.

However Detik said that the employer’s contribution came with conditions.

There were no breaks triggered on the funicular lift, after the cable broke at the Ayuterra Resort. Photo / Detektif Kenangan

Families accepting the assistance were reportedly asked to pledge that they would not take future legal action against the resort. Legal council for the resort, named as I Nyoman Wirajaya, said this was in accordance with the terms of the financial aid agreement.

Only one of the victims was a permanent employee of the resort.

The hotel offered to contribute 404 million INR ($44975) to the families, with around half of that offered to the permanent employee’s relatives.

Bali Governer Wayne Koster addressed the issue, saying that if it is suspected that the deaths came from negligence, the resort could expect consequences.

“There should be regular feasibility audits carried out and my suspicion is that this has been left for too long,” said Koster.

The resort is temporarily closed and an investigation is ongoing.

Guests who were already staying at this luxury resort were moved to alternate accommodation with compensation, according to a spokesperson for the resort.