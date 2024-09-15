Address: 8 Balderton Street, Brown Hart Gardens, London W1K 6TF. From £52 ($110) per person.

Afternoon tea at The Beaumont Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Best for health-conscious diners

COMO Shambhala at the Halkin

For those who wish to indulge in afternoon tea without compromising their wellness goals, the COMO Shambhala at the Halkin Hotel offers a health-conscious alternative. Located in the serene neighbourhood of Belgravia, this afternoon tea focuses on fresh, nutritious ingredients without sacrificing flavour. Expect to find gluten-free and vegan options, along with a menu that highlights superfoods such as avocado, quinoa and matcha. The sandwiches and pastries are crafted with a focus on well-being, offering a lighter, yet equally satisfying, take on the classic afternoon tea. Paired with a selection of herbal teas designed to promote relaxation and rejuvenation, this is an ideal choice for the wellness-focused diner.

Address: 5 Halkin Street, London SW1X 7DJ. From £55 ($116) per person.

COMO Shambhala afternoon tea at the Halkin. Photo / Supplied

Best for a non-traditional experience

Jasmine Indian afternoon tea at Kona

Kona, located within the luxurious Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, offers a unique take on afternoon tea with its Jasmine Indian afternoon tea. This experience infuses traditional British elements with the vibrant flavours of India. Expect to savour spiced sandwiches filled with curried chicken or paneer, alongside inventive treats like saffron-infused scones served with cardamom cream. The desserts are equally exotic, featuring Indian-inspired sweets such as gulab jamun and pistachio barfi. This tea is a delightful departure from the ordinary, making it perfect for those seeking an afternoon tea with a distinctive, multicultural twist.

Address: 51 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6AF. From £65 ($137) per person.

Jasmine Indian afternoon tea at Kona at Taj 51. Photo / Supplied

Best for themed fun

The Mad Hatter’s tea party at Sanderson

For those in search of a whimsical afternoon tea experience, the Mad Hatter’s tea party at the Sanderson Hotel offers an enchanting escape into the world of Alice in Wonderland. Themed around Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale, this tea is a feast for the senses, with intricate details that bring the story to life. The menu includes playful treats such as ‘Queen of Hearts’ strawberry tarts, ‘Mad March Hare’ sandwiches, and ‘Drink Me’ potions. The setting, with its quirky decor and imaginative table settings, adds to the overall experience, making it a fantastic choice for those who enjoy a touch of fantasy with their tea.

Address: 50 Berners Street, London W1T 3NG. From £58 ($123) per person.

The Mad Hatter's tea party at Sanderson.

Best for families

Science afternoon tea at the Ampersand Hotel

Located in South Kensington, the Ampersand Hotel offers a Science afternoon tea that is perfect for families and children. Inspired by the nearby Science Museum, this tea is a fun and educational experience that will captivate young minds. The menu is filled with creatively presented treats, such as planetary macarons, dinosaur biscuits, and petri dish jellies. The interactive elements, including chocolate spacemen and edible fossils, add an extra layer of excitement. This tea is not only delicious but also a great way to engage children in the wonders of science while enjoying a delightful afternoon treat.

Address: 10 Harrington Road, London SW7 3ER. From £59 ($125) per person.

Science afternoon tea at the Ampersand Hotel. Photo / Supplied



