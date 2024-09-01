Perfect for: Those with layovers, long flights ahead, or an early take-off time. A game changer that will leave you feeling incredibly fresh and relaxed as you board your flight, or head to your next destination. For those who like a pre-flight lounge experience, this is that but oh-so-elevated and in complete privacy. I will be booking myself into the Fairmont again ahead of my next Vancouver-Auckland flight in a few months - because once you experience it, you can’t go back.

First impressions: After my domestic flight landed I collected my bag and took the escalator to the hotel - no longer than a five-minute stroll from the baggage carousel. As I arrived at the golden entrance I was greeted by hotel staff who were friendly and accommodating, making sure I had everything I needed for the eight-hour stay. Despite the fact I was within an airport, it didn’t feel this way at all - it could have been a fancy hotel anywhere in the world. When I entered my large suite, the only real difference came in the view - the literal airport runway which I would be taking off from later that day.

The room: The luxurious 48 sq.m room came complete with a super comfortable king bed with pillow-top mattresses, a soaker tub and soundproofed picture windows. My room was a Fit on the Fly Suite so included an in-room gym. As well as that it had a reading area with books, an aromatherapy diffuser, TV, desk, mini bar, modern decor - and some very funky carpet - a Swiss ball chair and a reading area complete with books. The room also had plush robes and slippers and a giant mirror to check your airport fit.

The luxurious 48 sq m room came complete with a super comfortable king bed. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The bathroom was large and predominantly marble, accessorised with Le Labo Rose 21 scented amenities, a jet tub complete with bath salts, a shower and a separate toilet.

Facilities: My Fit on the Fly Suite came with a gym that included a Peloton bike, yoga mat, weights, a Fitbench One, a Swiss ball and wellness room enhancements like a hydrotherapy experience and healthy welcome snack - what more could you want?

The hotel also has a fitness centre complete with Lululemon studio mirrors, wellness centre and pool. There is also a spa onsite that offers 120 different treatments to leave you perfectly pampered before or after your big journey.

Free Wifi is also included in all rooms.

Fit on the Fly Suites at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport include an in-room gym. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: I opted for in-room dining and had the greatest beef burger of my entire trip - The Angus beef Jetside burger that was robust and delicious with its roasted garlic and black pepper aioli - I finished it off with a green juice. I enjoyed the meal tucked up in bed and it was by far the most relaxing and indulgent moment of the trip. If you haven’t treated yourself to room service in a robe while relaxing in bed then here’s your sign.

The hotel’s signature restaurant Globe @ VYR allows guests to dine on local produce, fresh seafood and cocktails while looking out over the runways to the neighbouring mountains. The hotel also offered high tea experiences - a time-honoured Fairmont tradition.

In the neighbourhood: Pretty much just the airport. So if you fancy a look around the airport stores, they are located directly below you and your terminal is a short walk away. The bonus of the location means you can always check-in for your flight and they stay in your room until it’s time to head to security.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport is perfect for those with layovers, long flights ahead, or an early take-off time. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: The hotel offers ADA-compliant rooms and suites and most of their resort areas are fully accessible, including food areas, fitness centre, pool and business centre.

Accessible guest rooms and suites with mobility features have doorways that provide 80cm of clear width, teletypewriters, assistive listening devices, closed captioning on TVs, signage is provided for permanent rooms and spaces have Braille and tactile characters. For guests who are blind or have low vision, resort employees will read printed/visual information and provide verbal directions to areas of the resort and service animals are welcome.

For all their accessibility info visit: fairmont-hotel-vancouver.com/stay/accessibility

Price: Prices start at $465 per night and day room prices range between $300-$400 depending on hours selected: 4, 6, or 8.

Contact: For more information visitfairmont.com/vancouver-airport-richmond or email vancouverairport@fairmont.com