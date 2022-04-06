A two-week assignment to Antarctica was a dream come true for Fair Go reporter Kaitlin Ruddock. Photo / Supplied

Fair Go reporter Kaitlin Ruddock looks back on her favourite holidays and overseas adventures

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

Photos suggest it could have been hitting the theme parks on the Gold Coast, but I was 2 years old at the time, so the wildest ride I took was probably in the pram. This might explain why I still never turn down an opportunity to visit Rainbow's End.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Camping at beaches around the Coromandel Peninsula – and for me, nothing beats Hahei. As the youngest, I remember I was always on "peg" duties, dutifully placing one at each corner of the big family tent. When I was old enough, I was allowed my own tent which I saw as my own little "house" to design each summer. We were a hands-on whānau – building giant sandcastles, kayaking through caves, swims before breakfast, lunch and dinner and finished off with a fierce battle on the Scrabble field. I hear the Ruddock canvas tent is still going strong after 30 years.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My parents have always been active relaxers so it's the only way I know how to holiday – do the māhi, get the treats! They tackle each activity together – whether that's in a kayak or walking along a mountain top. My husband and I are also wired that way – before we travel somewhere new, we scope out the local hills and find a worthy summit to run, ride or climb up. Josh is usually up the top first, but I get my revenge on the downhill.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Going to Antarctica – I worked there for two weeks and had the privilege of camping out on the ice with the team of scientists I was reporting on. It's hard to put it into words, but it feels off-world there – like being dropped on to a sci-fi movie set. I can't say for sure what left more of an impression on me, the place or the people I met there – both awe-inspiring.

And the worst?

Honestly, almost every school camp at primary school. I can't be the only one haunted by those late nights in a bunk bed, trying to shut your ears while your classmates tell one spooky story after another – then woken to teachers either ringing a bell or knocking on your window before dawn and having to follow a regimented plan for the rest of the day. I think that's why I can't get onboard with any organised tour groups as a grown-up. Choose your own adventure.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

I make lists. I live by lists. Would you like me to write you a list?

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Ōhura, near Taumarunui. I arrived and could only count three living souls in the town. Woke up the next morning and got the shock of my life to see a small crowd outside my door – the town is alive and well on market day!

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Funnily enough for me it was the absence of one! I was in Antarctica during the summer season when there is 24 hour sun.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Restock the fridge and pantry – you need fuel for all that washing and unpacking!

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My pillow. I'm not fussed on the depth or cushy-ness of a mattresses - but it's a rare miracle to find a thin pillow on the road. I should stop complaining and make room for it in my suitcase.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Heidelberg, Germany. That's the hometown of my friend Elli, who lived with my family as an exchange student and went to high school with me. She's come back to NZ to visit several times, but I'm yet to experience her part of the world.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Knowing that no matter how far you venture, you'll eventually bump into a stranger who used to flat with your

