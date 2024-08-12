Cruise the Arctic

Want to visit a world of ice? Aurora’s Jewels of the Arctic expedition offers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, cruising the Arctic from Oslo, Norway, to Reykjavik, Iceland. Embarking from Oslo, this expedition promises a tour through the most beautiful icy lands: from the world of near-endless daylight, Svalbard, to the world’s largest fjord, Scoresbysund, and one of the world’s remotest Inuit settlements, Ittoqqortoormiit. You will see popular wildlife such as polar bears, walruses and guillemots. Learn about the environment, wildlife, history and destinations from experts and locals, and indulge in included activities such as trips ashore, bird watching, polar plunges, photography and, for an additional price, sea kayaking.

Priced from $27,620.24 per person, with an additional $2500 air credit, this package includes comprehensive amenities: Aurora Stateroom twin-share accommodation, transfers, a night in an Oslo hotel, a charter flight to Longyearbyen, all meals and drinks, shore excursions, Zodiac cruises, educational lectures, Wi-Fi and a 3-in-1 waterproof polar expedition jacket. Don’t miss this unique opportunity. Book by September 30 by calling +64 800 447 042 or visiting auroraexpeditions.com.au.

Kayak the cold Arctic Sea and meet polar bears, walruses and guillemots.

Visit the gems of the North Atlantic

As part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ recently launched “European Edition” offers, travellers can now enjoy an 18-day trip from New York to Iceland.

Starting the adventure in New York, enjoy a tour of the city and explore its charming neighbourhoods. Then you’ll visit Newport, Rhode Island for a walking tour. You will also explore the wonders of Boston, Portland, and Camden, before landing in Canada, where you will see the natural beauty of Saint John and the Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland. From here, you will cruise along the Atlantic Ocean before arriving at Greenland’s largest city, Nuuk. You will explore the majestic cities of Greenland, from Nuuk to Paamiut, Narsaq, Isafjordur, and finally, Iceland’s Reykjavik.

With fares from $13,120, this deal includes unlimited shore excursions, exquisite dining, unlimited beverages, a daily replenished in-suite mini-bar, spa access, pre-paid gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi, valet laundry service and 24-hour in-suite dining. Additional inclusions are provided per suite you book. Book this cruise before August 31 to enjoy Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 20% discount. Visit rssc.com/cruises or call +852 800 930222.

Explore the capital city of Iceland, Reykjavik, with this cruise. Photo / 123rf

Experience luxury from Singapore to Australia

Embark on an all-inclusive 24-night fly, stay and cruise holiday with Oceania’s Luxury Singapore to Australian Discovery package. The adventure begins with a flight from Auckland to Singapore, followed by a two-night luxury hotel stay to explore the city.

The 22-night cruise from Singapore to Sydney onboard Oceania Riviera starts on the third day, when you will head to Indonesia to visit vibrant Surabaya, Bali and Komodo. Afterwards, you’ll spend a day exploring the ship’s amenities before arriving in the charming town of Broome, Australia. Then, you will head to Exmouth, where you will explore the world’s largest fringing reef and head to Ningaloo Reef to swim with whale sharks, manta rays, turtles and humpback whales. From here you’ll traverse from Perth to Busselton, Albany, Penneshaw (Kangaroo Island), Adelaide and Melbourne, before disembarking in Sydney.

Priced from just $10,990 per person, this exclusive deal includes flights from Auckland to Singapore, a $4000 bonus value, US$1000 Simply MORE shore excursion credit, meals from gourmet specialty dining restaurants, dining and onboard entertainment. Book this deal before August 31 at mycruises.co.nz or call 0800 692 568 for more information.

Tour Singapore's best spots before hopping on a cruise to Indonesia and Australia with this deal. Photo / 123rf

Enjoy a month-long adventure from Auckland to Canada

With Princess Cruises’ 28-Day Tahiti, Hawaii & South Pacific Crossing, you’ll indulge in a month-long adventure aboard the Royal Princess. Embark from Auckland and spend three days at sea before arriving at Pago Pago, American Samoa for a traditional ʻAva Ceremony. From here you’ll sail to French Polynesia, where you will explore Moorea and Tahiti. Then you’ll continue to Honolulu, where you will enjoy two days of tropical paradise, before heading to Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Finally, discover Canada’s cultural gems in Victoria and Vancouver.

This cruise includes standard dining, accommodation, entertainment and a range of onboard amenities like unlimited dining, daily activities and rejuvenating spa services. Savour exquisite dining with options including Chef’s Table Lumiere, Sabatini’s and Crown Grill. Engage in enriching activities such as cooking demonstrations and trivia contests and relax with entertainment like Movies Under the Stars and live performances.

Prices are from $4652 per person (twin share) for a Princess Standard fare. Book this deal before it sells out by visiting princess.com. Contact Princess Cruises at 0800 780 717.

Watch the best sunsets from Auckland to American Samoa, French Polynesia, Hawaii, Los Angeles and Canada with this 28-day cruise. Photo / 123rf

