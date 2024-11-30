Read more: 11 amazing things to do in Memphis: Graceland, museums, music and more

Christmas at Graceland became even more special with the arrival of Lisa Marie. For her first Christmas, Vernon dressed as Santa. Elvis delighted in buying her gifts, from stuffed animals to a tiny fur coat and little diamond ring.

One of the most remarkable ways Elvis expressed his love for Christmas was through his music. He recorded two Christmas albums that have become timeless classics. His 1957 album Elvis’ Christmas Album featured iconic songs like Blue Christmas and Silent Night, and has been a staple of holiday music collections ever since. His warm, soulful renditions of these songs capture the spirit of the season and reflect his deep appreciation for the holiday.

You can still feel the spirit of Elvis in Memphis at Christmas through his music, decorations and heartfelt celebrations. Elvis left a lasting legacy of holiday cheer that continues to inspire and delight fans around the world.

Experience Elvis’ eternal holiday spirit at Graceland

The holidays have always been magical at Elvis Presley’s Graceland, and it’s the most wonderful time of the year to tour the King’s nostalgic Memphis mansion.

The Presleys would always decorate early because Elvis loved the season so much, and they kept the decorations up through Elvis’ birthday on January 8, a tradition still upheld at Graceland.

From the vintage nativity scene on the front lawn to the festive wreaths adorning the stables, the entire estate still celebrates the Christmas season. Traditional decorations include two gorgeous Christmas trees - one in the living room and another in the dining room. Poinsettias line the staircases. Even the iconic monkey in the pool room gets into the holiday spirit, donning a Santa hat and a red bow.

Graceland Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Graceland kicks off the holiday season with the annual Graceland Holiday Lighting Ceremony. Held on the third Saturday of November, the ceremony features the “flip of the switch” to illuminate Elvis’ traditional holiday lights. The event is part of a larger Holiday Lighting Weekend, which includes festive activities like live Christmas concerts, artist signings and special tours.

Elvis’ generosity shined even brighter at Christmas, when he typically generously donated to local children’s charities, and his giving spirit lives on in the Graceland Poinsettia Campaign: fans can contribute to the holiday decorations at Graceland by sponsoring the poinsettias that line the staircases and are on display throughout the mansion. Donations from the campaign support the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. It’s a way for fans to feel connected to the holiday celebrations at Graceland while contributing to a good cause.

Mingle with lions, tigers, bears and monkeys at the Memphis Zoo Lights

Elvis Presley had a deep affection for animals, and a number of pets called Graceland home, including dogs, monkeys, wallabies, parrots, peacocks and horses.

The Memphis Zoo celebrates the holiday season with its 3500+ animals by transforming into a dazzling winter wonderland during its annual Zoo Lights festival, a cherished holiday event for animals and humans alike. From late November to early January, the zoo dazzles with over a million sparkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere as the winter chill sets in.

Holiday treats, horse-drawn carriage rides, and even a German-style market where visitors can shop for unique gifts round out the fun.

Be on the lookout for Santa Claus, who pops into the Memphis Zoo to spend time with his animal pals and determine if they’re on the naughty or nice list.

Dine like the King

The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis’ oldest cafe since 1919, is famous for its classic diner atmosphere and its connection to the King. Elvis was a regular here, often ordering his beloved fried peanut butter and banana sandwich, which has become a signature dish. The restaurant even has an “Elvis Booth” decorated with pictures of him. Pop in to sit in the booth where the King once reigned and enjoy rotating holiday specials, like the festive Peppermint Mocha, alongside southern-style diner classics, like chicken n’ dumplings and country fried steak.

Gibson’s Donuts, another sweet Memphis favourite, celebrates the winter holidays with seasonal specialties including gingerbread and eggnog donuts.

Delta’s Kitchen at The Guest House at Graceland features a special holiday menu with festive dishes that capture the essence of the season, with finger-lickin’ southern US specialities like cranberry-glazed turkey, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, ham with spiced glaze, and gingerbread cake.

Sip cocktails with the cutest ducks in town

The Peabody Hotel in Memphis is a historic downtown hotel known for its grandeur and rich history. One of its most famous attractions is the Peabody Ducks, a tradition dating back to the 1930s: Every day, these North American mallard ducks make a grand march to and from the lobby fountain, delighting guests with their regal presence. The ducks live on the hotel’s rooftop in the Royal Duck Palace when they’re not entertaining visitors.

Elvis Presley is also connected to the Peabody Hotel: On November 21, 1955, he received a $4500 signing bonus for his first national RCA recording contract here. His manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was a guest at the hotel at the time, and the receipt was typed on Peabody letterhead.

The hotel brims with seasonal cheer during the holidays and is beautifully adorned with colourful lights, garlands, and a towering Christmas tree in the lobby. The Grand Lobby bar is the perfect place to enjoy a cosy Christmas cocktail, and you can also see the world-famous March of the Peabody Ducks. Don’t miss the Peabody’s holiday cocktails, like Peabody Punch (bourbon, cranberry juice, and top-secret spices) and Holiday Eggnog Martini (a creamy blend of eggnog and vodka).

Check into the Guest House at Graceland

Located just steps from Elvis Presley’s iconic mansion, the Guest House at Graceland is the place to stay during the holidays if you’re an Elvis lover. Classic southern hospitality, royal treatment, and luxurious amenities make it a hotel Elvis himself would have appreciated.

For the ultimate Elvis hotel experience, book one of the 19 specialty suites inspired by Elvis’ home and style, with designs supervised by Priscilla Presley.

Staying at the Guest House during the holidays is especially special since it’s beautifully decorated with festive lights, garlands, and a towering Christmas tree in the lobby.

