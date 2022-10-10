Croatia is one of several European countries inviting travellers to relocate for a long, working holiday. Photo / Mj Oho, Unsplash

This summer, Europe was invaded by a crowd of laptop-surfing digital nomads. And they were there by invitation.

There is now an army of remote office workers, untethered business owners and freelancers that has changed how travel, borders and businesses work. It has grown significantly over the past couple of years. It's now a sizable cohort that countries are actively trying to appeal to.

Since 2021 countries in Europe have flirted with the idea of 'Digital Nomad' visas.

Short-term agreements that allow foreign nationals to relocate and travel around the continent in their own time, while working for companies back home. For travel-lovers it's an ideal arrangement. When there's no longer a 23-hour flight separating you from Italian gelato or the Swedish lakes, what's to stop you spending every other weekend in another country, getting to see more of the continent.



Whereas the cafes of Porto might have once bemoaned the hordes of laptop owners now setting up shop, today the digital nomad is the new gold rush. Countries like Greece have introduced tax incentives for foreign remote workers to get them to relocate to the Agean over other parts of the Bloc.



In countries like Germany, an Artist's Residence Permit allows self-employed individuals in creative industries relocate to the Eurozone for inspiration. Of course it pays to check the relevant government websites for the latest requirements for relocating to Europe, but it's never been easier.



Have laptop, will travel? Here is a guide to some of the countries inviting New Zealanders on a long, working holiday.

Croatia was one of the countries in 2021 to launch a dedicated 'digital nomad' visa. Photo / Kristin Wilson, Unsplash

Croatia - Digital Nomad Temporary Residence Visa

Croatia has been inviting digital nomads to set up shop on the

Adriatic since 2021

.

Remote workers can stay up to 12 months at a time on the condition that they do not work for companies inside Croatia. It's perfect to employees working remotely or self-employed creatives who are looking to move their office to the Dalmatian Coast.

Who can apply:

You must prove monthly income in excess of 16,907.50 kuna ($3,917.87) or 2.5 times the average monthly net salary. There are options for additional family members to accompany visa holders, although this increases the monthly cost to 18598.25 kuna ($4309.66).

How to apply:

You can apply online or in person

, if in the country. However there is a very tight take up window. Once granted, you must be in Croatia and submit a temporary address of residence within 30 days.

Iceland has been wooing international visitors to stay a little longer with their 'teleworkers' visa. Photo / Kornel Mahl, Unsplash

Iceland - Teleworkers Long-Term Visa

Iceland has been wooing international visitors to stay a little longer with their

'teleworkers' visa.

At 180 days, it's a little shorter than most other digital nomad options, but as a launchpad for adventures - halfway between the States and Europe - it's an ideal place for travellers.

Who can apply:



Unfortunately it is not open to freelancers or other self-employed individuals. You will have to prove you are an employee of a company outside the EU.

How to apply:



You must prove your monthly income exceeds 1,000,000 ISK ($12,398.25) or 1,300,000 ISK ($16117.72) if you are accompanied by a spouse or children under 18. Applications must be sent by post or can be dropped off in person at the Directorate of Immigration or a District Comissioner's office.

Germany - Creative Freelance Residence Permit

Many self-employed travellers can easily make the most of Germany's residence permit for freelance artists. The larger cities have a reputation for attracting creative and freelance workers, while offering excellent access to the rest of the continent. Berlin might be the ideal Bohemian hub to record your next album - although Germany being Germany, there is a lot of paperwork to get through before you embark on your Bowie-esque odyssey.

How to do it:

These visas are administered via the local state or city government's website. For example,

Berlin has its own requirements and guide

.

This visa option requires in-person interview and appointments are often booked out months in advance. Viel erfolg!

Who can apply:

There are a number of different occupations in the fields of education, journalism, art, music, or acting. Once you've been accepted you can renew it indefinitely or take up permanent residence after five years.

Germany's freelance artist residence permit makes it an attractive option for creatives. Photo / Florian Wehde, Unsplash

Portugal - Temporary Stay Visa

Lisbon has become a byword for digital nomads and remote workers. Thanks to the Temporary Stay Visa, it has seen plenty of free-lancers and tech professionals relocate their laptops to Portugal. Originally aimed at passporting the travel of retirees looking to relocate to the sunny Atlantic coast, it didn't take long for other visitors to start applying for the D7.

From the laid-back cities of Porto and Lisbon to the beachy surf communes of Nazaré, the country has plenty of appeal for retirees or those merely on a digital sabbatical.

Valid for a year, you can enter and leave the country freely renew the visa multiple times. Application for permanent residence is open to holders of the Temporary Stay Visa after five years.

Recently the Portuguese government has announced a specific 'Digital Nomad' visa which would have a shorter validity and offer a bit more flexibility for visitors on a remote "working holiday".

How to do it:

The visa is relatively straight-forward

with an online portal

, asking for visitors to submit details of return travel, passport and proof of income.

Who can apply Those employed by a company outside of the EU and can prove income of at least 635 euros ($1,107.61) per month. It's one of the more affordable remote working bases in Europe.

Greece - Digital Nomad Visa

The islands of the Adriatic and the Hellenic appeal of Athens are the classic choice for holidaymakers. However Greece has also added the incentive of a tax break for those relocating to the "cradle of civilisation".

Currently Digital Nomads pay half rates on income tax for the first seven years.



Freelancers, self-employed business owners and remote workers for businesses based outside the EU can live the good life - on the cheap - in Greece, providing your income is more than 3,500 euros ($6104.94) per month



To apply, you'll need an address in Greece, a clean criminal record, a bill of good health and medical insurance.