Visit historic cities like Amsterdam, Netherlands, on a cinematic European river cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Experience a cinematic European river cruise

Seven nights’ sailing Europe’s rivers onboard the S.S. Antoinette will deliver you to historic cities such as Cologne and Strasbourg, you’ll stroll through the fairytale town of Rudesheim, and savour the white wines made where the grapes are grown. Departing from Amsterdam on June 29 next year, the price is $6999 each, twin-share — reduced by $1000 for bookings made now. Book by January 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

On a six-night Italian rail holiday, you'll get to see the beautiful architecture of romantic cities like Venice.

Enjoy the romance of Italian rail

Savour delicious food and beautiful architecture in three romantic cities on a six-night Italian rail holiday. Beginning with a two-night stay in Rome, where you can explore highlight locations such as the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps and the Vatican City, you’ll then board the train bound for Florence and Venice. Priced from $3629 each, share twin, you’ll get two nights in each city, daily breakfasts, a ‘hop-on, hop-off’ tour in Rome and a gondola ride on Venice’s famous canals. Travel in August next year on selected departures. Flights from New Zealand to Italy are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

Cruise the Mediterranean, including Sicily, for seven summer days aboard Sun Princess.

See Montenegro, Greece, Italy and Spain by boat

Cruise the Mediterranean for seven European summer days aboard Princess Cruises’ newest, next-generation ship — Sun Princess. Departing from Athens on July 27 next year, Sun Princess heads for Kotor in Montenegro, Corfu in Greece, and Sicily and Naples in Italy before finishing the trip in Barcelona, Spain. Priced from $2365 each, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, your accommodation, dining, and onboard entertainment are covered. Flights from New Zealand to Greece are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com

Enjoy a seven-night stay at Saletoga Sands Resort and Spa with extra activities, like a Falefa Falls and Piula Cave Pools Tour.

Visit idyllic Samoa

Return flights to Samoa from Auckland and seven nights’ accommodation at Saletoga Sands Resort and Spa are priced from $2879 for two people. Choose to travel between May 4 and 16 or between August 6 and September 15. This package comes with extra activities such as a Falefa Falls and Piula Cave Pools Tour, two 30-minute massages with your room, the use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports — and daily breakfasts. Book by this December 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Experience fire walking, stand-up paddle boarding and more as you sail through the exotic islands of the Pacific, including Dravuni Island in Fiji.

Sail to some of the Pacific’s scenic islands

Over 12 nights, Pacific Adventure will glide you away to the exotic tropical locations of Noumea, Lautoka, Dravuni Island and Mystery Island. A round-trip from Sydney, departure is from Sydney’s harbour at 4pm on May 26. This cruise is priced from $1647 each, twin-share, for an Interior Room. Activities available across the multiple islands include fire walking, a thermal mud pool and stand-up paddle boarding. Return flights from New Zealand to Sydney are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz