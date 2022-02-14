Hotels are cashing in on the E-Sports phenomenon and blowback from China's computer game crackdown. Photo / Getty Images

The internet cafe is having a renaissance in China as the country levels up its computer games crackdown.

The reason for their resurgence in Beijing and Shanghai is not nostalgia for slow routers and sticky keyboards, but new laws to curb screen time. Young computer game fans are logging in at hotels and internet cafes to get their fix.

Last year the Chinese government was concerned that the youth were addicted to computer games. In strict new rules, those under 18 were restricted to 1 hour of gaming on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

Gamer's grotto: Flashy hotels are being targeted at the needs of young 'game addicts'. Photo / Screenshot, Ctrip

Cyber cafes and hotels have a legal exception to this rule as "internet providers".

By installing beds and becoming hostels, the internet cafes have found a workaround to age restrictions as 'esports' hostels.

Similarly, hotels have also begun upgrading their routers to woo younger guests and benefit from the grey area.

15,000 E-Sports hotels were launched in China last year, according to agency Tongcheng Travel.

"Theoretically, hotels are not allowed to receive underage guests who come alone," Shanghai-based esports hotel owner Qin Feng told the SCMP.

"They have to be accompanied by an adult. But in many circumstances, you can use another person's ID card or just come with older friends if you have not reached 18."

The type of accommodation varies wildly. From single occupancy gaming lairs to hostel-like dorms bunk beds and high-speed connections from $50 a night.

Coffe Fish esports hotel in Chengdu, Sichuan. Photo / CTrip, Supplied

A report issued by tourist agency Tongcheng Travel in July estimated that there were 15,000 esports-themed hotels around China last year.

"The experience is similar to an internet cafe, except I can lie down on a bed when I'm tired, and it's much quieter!" read one review of Wuzhou's Esports hotel on a Ctrip page.

Virtual vice is big business, not just for youth hotels.

In spite of the curbs, SCMP reported that the computer game industry is worth 180 billion yuan to China. Competitive "Esports" is an area that China has excelled in.

Last November Chinese Team EDG won the League of Legends world championships, beating the South Korean favourites and a potential crackdown on training.

Taking a prize pot of $3.4million the Chinese Esports team will be able to afford a lot of hotel stays.