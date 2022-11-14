Surf Lakes at Yeppoon has been an open surfie secret for years. Now it's going public. Photo / Rambo Estrada; Instagram, chrishemsworth; Supplied

Surf Lakes at Yeppoon has been an open surfie secret for years. Now it's going public. Photo / Rambo Estrada; Instagram, chrishemsworth; Supplied

A wave pool research and development site in Central Queensland will open to the public in 2024.





The Surf Lakes site between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, about eight and a half hours north of Brisbane, has been operating as a prototype to test and develop a unique wave-making technology since 2018.





Since then, the global surfing community has been captivated by a steady flow of imagery from the site.





But when or if it would ever open to the public has been largely kept under wraps – until now.





Global Surf Parks (GSP), a wave pool development and operations company, has been confirmed to have signed an agreement with Surf Lakes International to turn the research and development site into a general surfing experience.

Will Surf Lakes put Yeppoon on the surfer’s map? Photo / Supplied





“Having worked with Surf Lakes over the past few years to develop and manage the in-water experience, we know just how incredible the experience will be, and we know that the technology is by far and wide the best in the world,” GSP Business Development and Media Director, Wayne Dart, said.





“We know that it will be a preferred internationally recognised destination for not just diehard surf enthusiasts but also families, school groups and corporates. We are genuinely super excited.”





The wave pool involves a Central Wave Device [plunger], which drops into the middle of the lake.





The waves created hit differently shaped “reefs” as they move towards the edge of the lake – creating a range of waves that cater for all skill levels.

The site, which has already marketed the technology to global interests, has water-sport royalty including Mark “Occy” Occhilupo, Ryan Callinan, Ben Player, and Barton Lynch put the wave technology through its paces.





The site even hosted Chris Hemsworth, a keen surfer himself, earlier this year where his son hit a major surfing milestone.





“My eight-year-old’s first ever tube – something he and I are gonna remember for ever,” Hemsworth posted to social media.





“Amazing to see him attack it again, and again, and finally it all lined up.”

Surf Lakes founder and CEO and Yeppoon product Aaron Trevis were eager to see the site become commercial.

“Having seen the sheer surf stoke and the now global interest in Surf Lakes technology, and also knowing how special the Surf Lakes Yeppoon location is, we can’t wait to see the site become commercial,” he said.

Mary Carroll, the head of the region’s peak tourism and economic development organisation – Capricorn Enterprise – said the move would prove a boon for the area.

“And with the commercial facility now becoming a reality and being a major experience-focused development, we genuinely expect an elevation in the destination’s and the region’s appeal to a completely new audience,” she said.

A development application for the existing site, accommodation, a food and beverage precinct, eco camping and glamping, and events and entertainment area was approved in 2021.

The site will also see its 15-acre footprint expand to 100 acres.

Construction is expected to begin next year, with a public opening in 2024.