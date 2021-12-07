Eclipse chasers treated in Antarctica as tourists see total solar eclipse

Roughly seventy eclipse chasers were treated at the Union Glacier Camp, Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

Over the weekend visitors on the continent of Antarctica were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse, and the first glimpse of the night skies since late September.

On Saturday, at around 8:30 pm NZST the moon passed in front of the sun in one of the most remote corners of the planet, where night will not fall for another four months.

However, the spectacle did not go unnoticed.

Among the lucky handful of people to witness the astrological phenomenon were researchers and the first tourists to return to the continent since the Covid 19 pandemic disrupted travel.

There will not be another total eclipse in Antarctica until 2039. It was an event Eclipse chasers didn't want to miss.

Chilean and American Scientists based at the Union Glacier were joined by tourists from across the world.

Nasa observatories on the DSCOVR spacecraft were able to see the moon's shadow pass across Antarctica. Photo / Nasa

Lindblad Expeditions ship the National Geographic Endurance carried 126 photographers and cruise passengers to see the totality in the Southwest Atlantic.

"The whole thing about eclipse chasing, it links so many feel-good opportunities," said meteorologist and eclipse chaser Jay Anderson, who sailed with the Endurance.

"Seeing one over Antarctica is the cream on top of the milk because it's such an exotic location."

Fly tour expedition operators Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions and Travel Quest flew around 70 guests to the union Glacier, where they camped out ahead of the 4 December eclipse.

At Scott Base and the Ross Sea, coverage was not quite complete. With a peak 80 per cent peak coverage a small sliver of light was visible. However, it was the first respite from the long polar summer sun and the first bit of shade since the Sun rose in late September.

Filmmaker Anthony Powell who was at Scott base documenting the season for Antarctica New Zealand's science and education outreach. He was able to capture the timelapse in perfect blue skies.

Eclipse day - Dec 4 - We are SO pleased to report that TravelQuest at Union Glacier AND aboard the Endurance Cruise saw... Posted by TravelQuest International on Monday, December 6, 2021

He said the eclipse was best seen in Mary Byrd Land on "the other side of the continent in an area where there are not a lot of people."

No all eclipse chasers were as lucky.

Approximately 200 passengers aboard the cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot attempted to find a perfect spot to watch the event, but overcast skies spoiled the day.

"We gave it our best shot, but unfortunately came up empty," Joe Rao told Space.com.

Editor's note: The only total solar eclipse of 2021 occurred Saturday, Dec. 4, over Antarctica, where few people could see it. Photos: Amazing 2021 total solar eclipse views from AntarcticaImage 1 of 1 A view from the stern of Le Commandant Charcot..https://t.co/BKroMyiNBm — Ernst August (@EarnstAugust) December 6, 2021

Watching from the South Orkney Islands at 57.72 degrees south and 44.02 degrees west, passengers did report the skies growing dark. Rao has been chasing eclipses since 1972.

However, eclipse number 13 for the astrologer was not a lucky one.

A little further North, New Zealanders might not have noticed but, between 4 and 0.7 per cent eclipse was visible south of Dunedin and Otago.

Kiwis have to wait until July 2028 for a total Solar Eclipse.