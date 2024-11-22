Eat, play, explore: A family weekend in Wellington’s Courtenay Precinct

Courtenay Precinct may be known for nightlife, but here’s why it’s a top spot for families visiting Wellington. Photo / Neat Places
Courtenay Precinct might be well-known as Wellington’s go-to for nightlife, but it’s also packed with plenty of family-friendly fun.
With its mix of food, entertainment, and outdoor activities, there’s no shortage of things to do. Here’s how to spend a fun-filled family weekend in and around Wellington’s bustling Courtenay Precinct.
Have a yum cha feast
Start your weekend with a leisurely yum cha at one of the many iconic spots nearby. Dragons is always buzzing with families, dishing out shared plates of steaming dim sum and plenty of tea to go around. Or head over to Grand Century, where the Tai family has been serving up Cantonese classics since 2003. For a more tucked-away experience, Aries Restaurant has an impressively extensive menu full of crowd-pleasers – and, like all good Chinese restaurants, complete with massive fish tanks that’ll keep the little ones entertained. Wherever you go, you’re in for a yum cha feast that’s perfect for a family brunch or lunch.
Make Tākina your next stop for some family fun. From dinosaurs to superheroes, Tākina regularly hosts international exhibitions that captivate kids and adults alike. The current exhibition, Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder, offers a chance to interact with Daleks, explore a Tardis-themed photobooth and more. Afterwards, pop into Zephyr Café (located inside Tākina) for a coffee or fresh, locally-inspired snack, perfect for refuelling before heading back out again.
Catch a show
Settle in for a family-friendly show at St James Theatre or Embassy Cinema. St James, known for its grandeur and variety, always has a range of performances that appeal to families, from international acts to lively school holiday shows. Or if movies are more your speed, the iconic Embassy Cinema just down the road is known for its old-school movie experience, screening everything from blockbusters and indie gems to New Zealand-made features.
Get your game on
For a little lively competition, head to Timezone for a mix of classic arcade games, racing simulators, and VR fun. Whether you’re grabbing claw machine prizes or smashing some drums, it’s a good, goofy time for all ages. Feeling competitive? Challenge each other to a round of bowling at The Lanes, or for something a little different, try a spooky round of mini-golf at The Witching Hour – where moving mist, glowing props and haunted animatronics make it a fun, interactive way to spend an afternoon.
Cityside picnic spots
If you’re in the mood for some outdoor relaxation, the Courtenay Precinct is surrounded by beautiful green spaces. Grab a coffee and a bite to take away from Squirrel or Glou Glou, then have yourself a picnic at nearby Waitangi Park or enjoy the seaside views along Oriental Bay. Feeling adventurous? A short hike up Mount Victoria will lead you to some of the best panoramic views of the city – perfect for a family photo to remember the day.