Eat, play, explore: A family weekend in Wellington’s Courtenay Precinct

Explore an exhibition

Make Tākina your next stop for some family fun. From dinosaurs to superheroes, Tākina regularly hosts international exhibitions that captivate kids and adults alike. The current exhibition, Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder, offers a chance to interact with Daleks, explore a Tardis-themed photobooth and more. Afterwards, pop into Zephyr Café (located inside Tākina) for a coffee or fresh, locally-inspired snack, perfect for refuelling before heading back out again.

The Tākina exhibition space regularly hosts international shows, including a Doctor Who exhibit featuring a Tardis and Daleks. Photo / Neat Places

Catch a show

Settle in for a family-friendly show at St James Theatre or Embassy Cinema. St James, known for its grandeur and variety, always has a range of performances that appeal to families, from international acts to lively school holiday shows. Or if movies are more your speed, the iconic Embassy Cinema just down the road is known for its old-school movie experience, screening everything from blockbusters and indie gems to New Zealand-made features.

St James Theatre, established in 1912, is one of Wellington’s oldest theatres, known for its family-friendly performances. Photo / Neat Places

Get your game on

For a little lively competition, head to Timezone for a mix of classic arcade games, racing simulators, and VR fun. Whether you’re grabbing claw machine prizes or smashing some drums, it’s a good, goofy time for all ages. Feeling competitive? Challenge each other to a round of bowling at The Lanes, or for something a little different, try a spooky round of mini-golf at The Witching Hour – where moving mist, glowing props and haunted animatronics make it a fun, interactive way to spend an afternoon.

The Lanes. Photo / Neat Places

Cityside picnic spots

If you’re in the mood for some outdoor relaxation, the Courtenay Precinct is surrounded by beautiful green spaces. Grab a coffee and a bite to take away from Squirrel or Glou Glou, then have yourself a picnic at nearby Waitangi Park or enjoy the seaside views along Oriental Bay. Feeling adventurous? A short hike up Mount Victoria will lead you to some of the best panoramic views of the city – perfect for a family photo to remember the day.

This story originally featured on Neat Places