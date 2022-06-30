Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

After months of high demand, low staff and consequential chaos at Schiphol Airport, troubles will only worsen after the Dutch government announced plans to cut flights.

Last Friday the government shared their plan to cut the maximum number of flights allowed at the airport in an effort to reduce air and noise pollution.

Once the plan takes effect, Schiphol Airport will only be allowed to run 440,000 flights, instead of their typical 500,000.

This follows an announcement from the airport last week that it will reduce daily passenger capacity over summer. Due to staff shortages, 13,5000 fewer passengers will be allowed into the airport.

Over the last few years, Schiphol has grown to become the country's busiest aviation hub and a significant contributor to the economy.

However, it's prosperity has made it a target for the government, which see cutting flights as a way to rein in this growth and also cut emissions of carbon and other pollutants like nitrogen oxide.

Associated Press report this change will take effect in late 2022, while other news companies claim it will be actioned the following year.

According to Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers, the plan ims to provide "certainly and perspective" to the aviation sector and local residents.

"This decision forms the basis for a new equilibrium. Unfortunately, it contains a difficult message for the aviation sector, which is still fully recovering from the drastic consequences of the corona pandemic," he said.

In a written response, Schiphol said it supports a "well-thought-out approach" that will help it connect the Netherlands with the world, while also making Schiphol "quieter and cleaner".

Yet, in regards to the government's plan, it said the news "lead to great uncertainty and much remains unclear. We see that major risks are being taken with regard to the quality of the network."

On the other side of the spectrum, Greenpeace said the decision was a historic turning point that finally acknowledged the reality.

"It is good that the Cabinet realizes that Schiphol has, for years, been flying beyond all boundaries when it comes to noise, nitrogen, ultrafine particles and the climate," said Greenpeace aviation expert Dewi Zloch.

"This is an impetus for Schiphol to finally come up with a plan that takes into account the Paris Climate Agreement," he said in a statement.