Dubrovnik: This Croatian city vows to go luggage-free by the end of the year to combat overtourism. Photo / Getty Images, Daniel Balakov

The mediaeval port city of Dubrovnik says wheeled luggage is no longer welcome. Those caught clattering round the walled city with the wrong bags are liable for a €265 ($479) fine.

Croatia is an increasingly popular destination for Kiwis and other international visitors heading to Europe, and with them has come the “click-clack” of thousands of wheelie bags.

Residents of the cobbled city have been complaining of the clatter of too many wheelie suitcases being towed around town.

As of last month, local regulations have made it an offence to be caught pulling their luggage on wheels. There do not appear to be any exemptions on grounds of disability needs or size of luggage. Wheeled bags are still permitted, but wheels must not be used.

This ban on wheeled bags is the first step in the city’s wider campaign against suitcases and tourist luggage.

From November the city on the Adriatic says it will be luggage free. In a bid to declutter the streets and reduce the noise on the cobbles, day drippers will have to stow luggage before entering the town. Those staying in the city will have to drop off bags at approved courier and have them transferred to their accommodation by a city porter.

Dubrovnik’s case against tourist luggage

This fine for wheeled luggage makes Dubrovnik sound like a hard-case, but there’s plenty of precedent.

The picturesque port city is known for red-tiled roofs, glistening blue waters and - increasingly - over tourism.

The Croatian city of 41,000 welcomed 1.5 million visitors in 2019.

Mayor Mato Franković has vowed to introduce a number of crowd-calming measures, while not limiting the number of visitors to the tourist-reliant town.

Other noise-reducing measures introduced this summer include policing sound emitted by the town’s many bars, cafes and krčmas. Those found to breach a noise threshold of 55 decibels face fines and possible enforced closures of up to seven days.

Dubrovnik recently introduced these measures in a Public Service Announcement for tourists called ‘Respect the City’. Ferries and Croatian Airline flights arriving in the country will begin playing it to tourists.