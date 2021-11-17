Dubai Palm Tower claims tallest infinity pool in the world, Address Beach disagrees

The views of Dubai's newest infinity pool... and beyond. Photo / Supplied, Aura

The views of Dubai's newest infinity pool... and beyond. Photo / Supplied, Aura

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

Dubai, you've done it again.

The UAE city-state with a reputation for excess has taken its obsessions with mega-designs to a new level, opening what is officially the world's highest, uninterrupted infinity pool.

The Aura Skypool offers uninterrupted views of the everchanging Dubai skyline.

Located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower, its serene waters float 200 metres above the Palm Jumeirah islands.

Created for Sunset Hospitality, the pool skirts the top of the Palm offering a 360 view of the city.

Centred around a bar and lounge space there are plenty of places to soak up the view, even if you didn't bring your swim togs.

The pool isn't the only thing which is sky high. Entry cost upwards of 170 AIE dirham or $66.

However for real high rollers the entire space is bookable for private events.

Even if you have the cash to splash, it's likely to get busy. On top of the St Regis Hotel, opened in May there are over 700 guest rooms, suites and residencies with access to the pool and other leisure facilities.

Sunset Hospitality CEO, Antonio Gonzalez said Aura stands out in Dubai and the rest of the world.

On top of the 20-year old skyscraper, the pool is a testament to how rapidly the Emirate changes.

Tall claims: Aura claims to be the highest uninterrupted, outdoor infinity pool. Photo / Supplied, Aura

"It's a breathtaking new destination that will continue to showcase the very best of Dubai," said Gonzalez at the opening of the new attraction.

"We are excited to be adding a record-breaking destination like Aura to The Palm Tower, one of Nakheel's most prestigious buildings in Palm Jumeirah," said Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, Omar Khoory, in a statement.

However, questions have been raised as to which records it has broken.

While it is the world's tallest outdoor infinity pool, there are some swimming spots that raise the stakes.

In Hong Kong, the Ritz-Carlton's 'Ozone' looks out over Kowloon and Victoria Harbour from the commanding height of 484m. You'll be thankful for the windows in the way, almost half a kilometre up.

Closer to home the Address Beach Resort is not impressed by its new neighbour's splashy claim.

Their infinity pool was verified by Guinness World Records on 24 March 2021, and is a staggering 293.9m.

While the rival claims stack up, Aura defends their claim.

Address beach's spa is not open to the public and has a safety rail separating guests from venturing over the edge of the infinity pool, and beyond….

Both pool operators have been approached for comment.

The 8 tallest roof-top infinity pools