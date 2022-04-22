Fairytale ending: Florida has voted to end Walt Disney World's special status as an self-governing entity. Photo / Kendridk Mills, Unslpash

Florida's Walt Disney theme park will be stripped of its special self-governing privileges, after a vote by state lawmakers.



Walt Disney World has long enjoyed 'special status' as a kind of independent fiefdom within Florida. Since the 1960s the 'Magical Kingdom' has been able to collect taxes, build road and utilities around the park's estates.



In 1967 the park famously was granted provisions to build its own airport or even an nuclear power plant in the south Orlando location, if it so wanted.

Tomorrowland: Walt Disney with his original designs for the Epcot Orlando theme park. Photo / Walt Disney

However, half a century of agreed self governance and non-intervention from Florida is now under threat following a political fallout with the state.

The Walt Disney company's opposition to Florida's proposed gender and sexual education bill has drawn a line under the fairytale relationship between the kingdom and state.

The Parental Rights in Education Law was signed by governor Ron DeSantis which would now make it illegal to discus sexual orientation with school chidren before the fourth grade.

The law has drawn a lot of flack from organisations including Disney, who have dubbed it the "Don't say Gay" law.

Having previously kept quiet on the bill, Disney was pressured by employees to speak out. The entertainment company says it will fight to repeal the bill in Florida and similar laws elsewhere in the US.

The theme park was criticised for not doing more to stop the law in its early stages. Last week Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued an apology to staff over his "painful silence".

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry," said Chapek.

It's an ugly fallout that could change a lot of the character of the Orlando theme park. Currently Disney has operated a municipal government for the model town, with its own oversight board and even a fire department.

The park's near unlimited freedoms over the :Reedy Creek Improvement District" will now be dissolved as of 1 June 2023.