House of Mouse at 100: D23 provided a first look into Disney Land's centenary anniversaries next year. Photo / Supplied

What can be described as the world's biggest conference for all things Disney descended on California this weekend. With a sneak peak of what to expect from the parks' 100 year anniversary next year, D23 was bigger than ever.

D23 - standing for Disney 1923 the founding year of Disneyland - is the biennial convention of park and entertainment 'imagineers' at the centre in Anaheim.

With the Parks' centenary kicking off next January, and coming off the back of a difficult couple of years for the theme parks chairperson Josh D'Amaro had a bumper raft of announcements on what visitors can expect.

Among the standouts were Disney Cruise Lines first trip to Australia and New Zealand calling into Auckland next year and a brand new Moana inspired attraction "Journey of Water".

Disney announced a new Moana-inspired attraction Journey of Water, which is coming to the Florida theme parks. Photo / Supplied

D'Amaro said Disneyland said the Anaheim park would be the heart of the celebration with platinum-anniversary decorations and centenary outfits for Mickey, Minnie and other costumed characters for anniversary parades.

There were special announcements for new rides, new experiences and attractions from popular franchises including Star Wars and Marvel comic books.

Here's what about to be unveiled by Disney at their theme parks and cruises around the world:

Disney World and Epcot Florida

The largest of the theme parks, on the US East Coast, Epcot and Disney World will not miss out on the celebrations.

At the heart of the 2023 renovations will be the new attraction Journey of Water, inspired by the Pacific-set animation Moana.

An educational experience based on the 2016 animation which was a showcase for Kiwi and Pacific talent, D23 said that the attraction would be family-focused attraction.

"It's the story of water on our planet," D'Amaro said. "As you make your way around the trail, you'll interact with the water and discover that it kind of has a mind of its own."

The Disney 1923 event in Anaheim brings together all the worlds of Disney in the world's largest Disney theme park convention. Photo / Supplied

Other Florida-based attractions slated for 2023/24 included Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World and Disneyland in based on animation Princess and the Frog and a high-adrenaline ride TRON Lightcycle Run based on the retro film reboot.

Disneyland California, Anaheim

The original 1923 theme park is warming up for their centenary celebrations.

Visitors to the park next year will be welcomed by a giant Hulk figure as part of the Marvel comic book franchise.

Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus is the largest new addition landing in Anaheim.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who also spoke at D23 said there would be some new story lines for visitors to the park including a new villain, King Thanos. In an alternative universe for the popular film franchise, guests will be able to take part in an interactive experience at the park.

"This is a Thanos that won, and the Avengers are not too happy about that, and you have to help them," he said.

D23 provided the first glimpse into Disney developments for the international theme parks. Photo / Supplied

Characters from the popular Star Wars spin offs have also found their way into the parks - including Mando and Grogu from the hit TV series Mandalorian.

"We're going to make some very special adjustments to ensure that this version fits perfectly into our Toontown story," said D'Amaro.

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is coming to Australia and New Zealand with Disney Wonder. Photo / Supplied

Disney around the world

Across the pond at Euro Disney - Disney Land Paris is marking their 30th anniversary next year, twinning celebrations with Anaheim.

In Asia Hong Kong and Tokyo also had new attractions to unveil including the World of Frozen - a ride based on the popular Pixar animations - is coming to the Chinese SAR

D23 was oddly quiet on developments for the parks in mainland China with no new announcements announced for Shanghai Disney Resort. With recent partial lockdowns on 7 September the park was not out of the pandemic-era concerns that plagued the business.

Not mentioned during the expo was the fact that guests at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel were currently under a state-mandated quarantine.

On this side of the world there was an exciting announcement form Disney Cruise Lines.

The Disney Wonder will be sailing in Australia and New Zealand late next year. Home ported in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane it is the first time the cruise line has brought ships to the Tasman, with brand new experiences onboard.

"We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand," Josh D'Amaro.

"We are so glad to bring something new to those who may have never experienced this type of Disney magic before."