Rooftop drinks are always appropriate, and Sueño in Nobby’s Beach does it better than most. It’s a mixed crowd here, with most age demographics suavely represented on any given evening. Think superior cocktails, boutique beers, classic lagers, and Latin-inspired light plates.

Start your weekend with a rooftop drink at Sueño. Photo / Mathilde Bouby

Granddad Jack’s Craft Distillery

Award-winning gin, vodka, whiskey, and liqueurs, welcome to Grandad Jack’s. Founded by Kiwi, David Goulding (since passed), this Burleigh Heads distillery is a hive of activity. Enjoy a casual visit to the tasting room or book an interactive tour and bottle your own prized plonk.

If you got time, book a tour at Granddad Jack’s Craft Distillery. Photo / Supplied

Hot Restaurants

Foodies unite; the Gold Coast levels up with a neat share of contemporary eateries and classic dining venues. Book ahead to secure a table (as a gentleman rightfully should) at the following…

Rick Shores

A culinary journey of seaside feasting with your best mates or the perfect date night location with your lover. Pan Asian flavours are at the forefront of the menu here. The wine list boasts several New Zealand vinos and a curated list of international varietals.

Don't go home without your mandatory seafood feast at Rick Shores. Photo / Supplied

Etsu Izakaya

Fantastic Japanese fare is synonymous with the Gold Coast region and Etsu Izakaya in Mermaid Beach is 100% consistent. A sleek ambience and kitsch whiskey bar within completes the sensory tastes hat-trick.

Haven

More dining excellence in Burleigh Heads. Located within the brand-new Mondrian Hotel on the esplanade, Haven is serving up phenomenal seafood dishes, sustainably sourced from trawler to table. Carnivores will be thrilled with their Westholme wagyu sirloin, too. Tip: Don’t skip dessert.

Norté

If semi-controlled gluttony and a touch of hedonism can blend elegantly in a gentlemanly fashion, be sure to test the theory at Norte. The restaurant features an open-air terrace that unfolds around a custom-built hearth, the heart of the kitchen, where bold flavours and wood-fired traditions take centre stage.

For a change of pace, book a table at the chic Norté. Photo / Mathilde Bouby

Sports Scene

Love a bit of competition? Plan your trip around epic sporting shows like the annual Magic Millions Horse Racing Carnival, the Gold Coast 500 Supercars and the WSL (World Surf League) Tour events.

Watch pros ride thrilling waves at the World Surf League Tour events. Photo / Beatriz Ryder

Golfers will be suitably impressed with the variety of courses on the Gold Coast, so ensure you secure a tee time at the RACV Royal Pines, the Glades Golf Club and/or the Links Hope Island.

Slow down your holiday pace with a tee time at the RACV Royal Pines. Photo / Supplied

Visitors to the city can also catch a rugby league match at Cbus Stadium (go, the Warriors), an AFL game at People’s First Stadium and the Men’s T20I Series, Australia vs India, this November. Honourable mentions in the sporty scene category go to the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show and the iconic Coolangatta Gold Ironman event in October.

Whether you activate your inner athlete or take pole position as a spectator (yes, you want the VIP experience), it’s bound to be a sensational time.

Book a yacht for a day. Photo / Crystal Blue Yacht Charters

Fashion Fix

A modern gentleman isn’t vain but certainly puts some thought, and money, into looking polished. For designer fits, check out Boss, Gucci, Prada, Hermes and Saint Laurent – all located in the Pacific Fair shopping precinct, Broadbeach. And clock the Breitling store if you’re seeking a covetable timepiece to complete your luxe look.

Casual cool more your thing? Go directly to Parliament in Nobbys Beach for stylish street/skate threads.

Culture Kings (also at Pacific Fair) is the go-to for collectable collab pieces. Stocked with a range of brands that align with a music, sports and fashion aesthetic, there’s no way you’ll be leaving empty-handed.

Shop your next classy fit at Pacific Fair shopping centre. Photo / Supplied

Arts & Music Mix

Live entertainment is key to a classy holiday and this city has ample in-tune venues. Check the gig guides for Miami Marketta and the Gold Coast Convention Centre and make a note of Blues On Broadbeach and DJ Fisher’s Out to Lunch Festival – both returning in 2026.

Home of the Arts (HOTA) is the Gold Coast’s epicentre of everything arts and culture. Peruse their events calendar and coordinate your visit with an exhibition relevant to your interests. Currently, Writers Revealed is on show until August 3rd. Explore six centuries of world-famous portraits and rare manuscripts from literary legends such as Tolkien, Shakespeare, and William Blake.

Visit Home of the Arts to learn about Gold Coast's arts and culture. Photo / HOTA

HOTA Restaurant, Palette. Photo / HOTA

Sleep

Whether you’re an up and them entrepreneurial lad or a man of slow morning leisure, the 5-star Langham hotel in Broadbeach is the best location (central) for a modern gentleman to stay. Valet your wheels or perhaps have the local Porsche Centre arrange a luxury vehicle to greet you upon check-in.

Exceptionally well-dressed Langham staff members meet all guests’ requests promptly. Want the daily newspaper delivered to your door? No problem. Need a reservation onsite at T’ang Court, the Michelin-starred Cantonese fine dining restaurant. Consider it done.

Stay at Langham Hotel's Jr. Ocean Suite to get the best views in Broadbeach. Photo / Supplied

Wellness

Undo the stress of a busy working week with a restorative activity. The modern gentleman understands the health benefits of looking after oneself and is not shy of a day spa visit or a personalised workout session. For the ultimate Zen-like trip to refresh the mind/body and therefore, up the handsome factor, we recommend the aptly themed ‘man maintenance treatment’ at Chaun Spa. Think 90 minutes of bliss by way of a therapeutic massage and a revitalising facial. Or go the other direction and kick-start your heart with a private fitness class led by John Gannon.