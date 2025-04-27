Paradise Resort - Best for Young Families

If your children are under 8, then you have my sympathies. I’ve been there; it’s tough. The good news is that Paradise Resort is built with you in mind. Positioned a short pram push from the beach and tram, it features four wings of themed rooms that circle an inner activity hub like a mother’s embrace.

Our Dusty Digs Deluxe room was bright, clean and spacious, with plenty of room for two queen beds and a cot. The balcony provides a parent retreat and a dumping spot for wet costumes. There’s no bath, but there is a family-friendly kitchenette with its own sink, fridge, microwave and utensils.

Paradise Resort also runs daily teddy-bear stuffing and pizza-making sessions for kids. Photo / Old Mate Media

It’s the facilities and endless activities that make this resort a blast. There are two waterparks, a pool, hot tub, generously-sized kids club, laser tag, arcades, jungle gym, rides (like a train and carousel) and even an ice rink. Meanwhile, activities like trivia, dance-offs, teddy-bear stuffing, pizza making, hair braiding, and more fill the days.

It’s not overly luxurious, but that’s the point. Paradise Resort is where you go if you want to minimise your parenting and let the resort do the work. Where you can enjoy a cocktail without judgment as your 2-year-old throws their pizza in a hissy fit, because everyone is in the same boat.

Paradise Resort includes an actual ice rink. Photo / Old Mate Media

JW Marriott Gold Coast - Best Pool and Food

There’s plenty more to the JW Marriott than its incredible pool. Sitting a short walk from the beach at the northern end of Surfers Paradise, it manages the near impossible – it’s both luxurious and family-focused.

As soon as you walk into the foyer, you feel at peace. The opulent entrance is palace-like, dominated by a sweeping royal staircase, thick stonework and exotic art. The food is fantastic, with the seafood buffet and grille at the Critique restaurant an absolute must. While you can indulge in the spa or work up a sweat at the large gym and sports court.

The JW Marriott Gold Coast’s lagoon pool has real fish you can snorkel with. Photo / Old Mate Media

Our king room sported a fantastic view, plentiful space, a large bathroom with a bath, luscious beds and a sofa. The kids used an interconnected room with dual doubles, and just as beautiful.

But the JW Marriott Gold Coast’s highlight feature is its stunning pool. There’s a deep saltwater lagoon pool, filled with fish and skirted by sandy beaches. The kids loved fish feeding time, snorkelling and swimming through the rock formations and waterfall. Then there’s a separate, heated pool that snakes from within a cave through a sea of sun loungers, linking with hot tubs, river rapids, waterfalls and even a thrilling waterslide.

Best of all; it’s filled with rugrats living their best lives.

RACV Royal Pines – Best for Sporty Families

Not all resorts are in the hustle and bustle. RACV Royal Pines sits close enough to the beach to smell the salt, yet well out of the skyscrapers.

As you drive up, you’ll quickly get a feel for its scale; space is not an issue at RACV. It sits in the heart of three 9-hole golf courses. It has five tennis courts, a driving range, a full-sized football field, a playground and a jumping pillow, too. As well as a large pool, including kid-friendly waterslides, a splash park and a hot tub.

RACV Royal Pines is surrounded by three 9-hole golf courses. Photo / Old Mate Media

As you may have guessed, RACV Royal Pines is a great option for sporty, athletic families. A vibe only enhanced by the incredible gym and scenic walks through the greens. At the end of the day, there are some great on-site restaurants to dine in (Amici was delicious!), and I can also vouch for the fantastic spa with its high-tech treatments.

Thankfully, the rooms are more than comfortable, featuring balconies with a great outlook and a huge amount of floor space for kids to run amok. As a bonus, it’s close to the theme parks, too.

Indulge in wellness at the RACV Royal Pine. Photo / Old Mate Media

Sea World Resort – Best for Theme Parks

There’s so much to do on the Gold Coast, but the region will never shake its place as the theme park capital of Australia. The Village Roadshow Theme Park passes offer the best bang for buck, which you can pair with a stay in the Sea World Resort.

Sea World Resort literally has a backdoor entrance into the amusement park, allowing an easy back-and-forth for kids. Our sprogs took themselves off some rollercoaster rides and a dolphin encounter (which was amazing), then returned for a feed. How good!

Family fun at Sea World Resort. Photo / Old Mate Media

The resort is almost entirely filled with families and is built to match. Little kids get a splash park, waterslides and discos, with mascots like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora and SpongeBob wandering around. Bigger kids have a large pool, waterfall, hot tub and games room.

The buffet is kid-friendly, notable for its ice cream machine and epic dessert bar, or you can treat yourself to finer dining at Hatsuhana, a teppanyaki experience that blew us away.

Many rooms feature family-friendly comforts like a microwave, fridge and space for a rollout bed. Our Broadwater Suite stepped it up a notch with beautiful water views and a living space for parents to retreat to when the kids slept.

Sea World Resort has a private entrance to the Sea World theme park for easy access with kids. Photo / Old Mate Media

The Langham Jewel Residences – Best Beachfront

You’re no doubt wondering which skyscraper gave me that stunning sun rise experience - it was the Langham Jewel Residences. A truly luxurious five-star stay that offers fully-furnished apartments in a resort-like hotel. The building is an architectural marvel, with mind-blowing design curiosities everywhere you look.

The Langham Jewel Residences is one of the tallest beachfront buildings on the Gold Coast. Photo / Old Mate Media

Our three-bedroom apartment on the 47th floor is easily one of the best rooms I’ve ever had. It’s huge, with multiple bathrooms and balconies, and an open plan living space with a fully-stocked kitchen. You can see why celebrities live here for months!

It’s the view I’ll never forget; the hotel has direct beach access, so the ocean fills your window, but at night, you get a birds-eye view of the city’s lights.

Little kids have free access to a kids’ lounge, filled with playthings and books. There’s a beautiful outdoor pool and hot tub that overlooks the beach. Then inside, there’s a second magnesium pool that the kids loved, saunas, a spa and a large gym.

Poolside at the Langham. Photo / Old Mate Media

The Langham Gold Coast isn’t cheap, but I was impressed by its beachfront luxury.