The Langham Gold Coast was the first new beachfront hotel to be built in more than 30 years. Photo / Supplied

Location: Between Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach on Queensland’s sunny Gold Coast, The Langham is one step back from the beach – walk out the gates, cross the boardwalk and you’re on the famous sprawling strip of golden sands.

Style: Modern skyscraper complex on the outside, classic elegance on the inside.

Perfect for: A luxurious base for exploring the GC.

First impressions: Opening in November 2022, this is the first new beachfront luxury hotel to rise in Australia’s holiday capital in more than 30 years. The Langham is a historic hotel company, so the flashy Gold Coast might seem a slightly incongruous location for such an elegant, traditional brand. But somehow it works – step inside out of the heat of the beach and you’re instantly transported to a calm, cool, airy lobby where the staff are impeccably tailored and effortlessly professional. Gorgeous fresh flower arrangements of orchids, roses and pink carnations gave the lobby a delightfully feminine fragrance. One of the most photographed spots in the hotel is the lobby’s traditional UK-style phone booth – although rather than the signature red, this one is baby pink and full of flowers. I was checked in quickly and took the speedy elevator to find my Executive Ocean Suite on the corner of the 20th floor.

Rooms: There are 169 rooms and 170 residences in the hotel’s three towers. The curtains were all drawn when I entered my room so I had no idea what my outlook would be. As I hit the wall switch to open them, I was suitably impressed – on one side, I was looking out across the city and to the mountains of the hinterland. On the other, the sweeping stretch of beach and rolling surf. The perfect mix. There’s a spacious balcony if you want some fresh air (and if you’re not too scared of heights), or inside, there’s a comfortable lounge seat looking out to the ocean view. The king bed is huge and inviting, with its expensive white linen and plump pillows. A new model Nespresso machine sits atop the extensive mini-bar, which includes Australian-brand SYP pre-mixed cocktails like martinis, negronis, manhattans and old-fashioned. There’s not much art or decoration on the walls – instead, the view is the star. Although there were black-out curtains, I found the room quite light, with various glows from the light switches and air-con controller. If you’re particularly sensitive to light, bring an eye mask.

An ocean view suite at The Langham Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Bathrooms at The Langham Gold Coast are made for luxury. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: A large space, with free-standing bathtub (that looks big enough for four people, never mind two) and a walk-in shower cubicle with rain-head attachment as well as a rather high-tech wall-mounted option. Toiletries are the very luxurious Parisian brand Diptyque and smell divine. The wardrobe space is in the bathroom, so you can keep your bedroom clutter-free.

Food and drink: The Langham is known for its food offerings and this iteration of the hotel is no different. Book in to enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court – the executive chef recently attended the pastry olympics in France (who knew there even was such a thing) and his creations are delicate and decadent. There’s a lobby bar for pre-dinner drinks and cocktails, and 26 Degrees and Sunny, for grab and go coffee and snacks. T’ang Court is the hotel’s signature Cantonese fine-dining restaurant (lunch Friday to Sunday; dinner Wednesday to Sunday). Beachfront Akoya is there for all-day dining and is where you’ll have breakfast if included in your rate. Push the boat out with a visit for a Taittinger Champagne Brunch on a Sunday.

Facilities: As well as all the great dining options, there’s also a big focus on wellness. The Chuan Spa is a sanctuary for massage and beauty treatments, with a focus on traditional Chinese medicine. There’s an indoor magnesium pool and fully equipped gym – on the second floor and looking out to the beach, you can let the waves inspire you as you run on the treadmill (or, go out and run on the beach, it’s stunning). There’s an outdoor lagoon-style pool with swim-up bar, a Flavours of Langham gift store, and a concierge service if you need recommendations or bookings.

The lagoon pool is one of two options at The Langham Gold Coast - there's also an indoor magnesium pool at the wellness centre. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: The beach is a real highlight, of course, but the Gold Coast has much more to offer. Dining has had a real upgrade in the last few years and there are now countless incredible options to choose from. Some of my top picks are La Luna Beach Club, Social Eating House and Kitchen and, in the hinterland just an hour’s drive away, Beechmont Estate. Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is down the road, or head over to the marina for boat tours and watersports. Tamborine and Lamington National Parks are within easy driving distance, as is Byron Bay, just over the NSW border.

Family-friendly: Although it’s a high-end luxury hotel, families are still welcome. There’s an on-site kids club open seven days a week for all ages. One parent needs to accompany the children, or babysitting services are available on request.

Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available with features including lowered light switches and facilities, wider doorways, and shower chairs.

Sustainability: The complimentary water in my room was served in stainless steel bottles, which are recycled. Toiletries are all either large refillable bottles or wrapped in cardboard, not plastic. There’s a lot of information about the hotel’s sustainability commitments on the in-room information screens on your TV, but in summary, they are making big moves towards sustainable water and energy use by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Contact: langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/gold-coast