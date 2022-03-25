National carrier Air Tahiti Nui will be returning to New Zealand sooner than expected. Photo / Supplied

Direct flights with Tahiti are returning to New Zealand from May, as Air Tahiti Nui brings forward its schedule.



Originally set for July, the Tahitian national airline has accelerated plans following the opening of New Zealand's borders to international visitors.



The first flight from Auckland to Papeete will restart on Thursday 5 May.



The airline's GM of Pacific Daniel Eggenberger said it was welcome news to finally have a firm restart date after two long years.



While it was "very exciting" to bring the air links forward by two months, Eggenberger also thanked New Zealand's Ministry of Transport for their support over the past two years.



Air Tahiti Nui retained cargo operations in Auckland and French Polynesia, receiving Ministry of Transport MIAC subsidies.

Air links out of New Zealand and Australia remained limited, in spite of international tourists being welcomed back to Tahiti from May last year.

Tahiti Tourisme welcomed the news of direct links with New Zealand.



"The Islands of Tahiti are uniquely well-suited for travel in a post-pandemic world," said the tourism board. Their statement said travellers can "have confidence" in the safety of Tahiti as a destination.



The weekly Auckland-Papeete service will be increased to three times a week during the peak season, from 3 July to 9 August.



Air New Zealand has announced a return to Papeete from 6 July.

The Tahitian island of Bora Bora. Photo / Supplied, Tourisme Tahiti

Visiting Tahiti, what you need to know

Tahiti is welcoming travellers from New Zealand quarantine free. Currently visitors over the age of 18 will need to be fully vaccinated. However, travellers will no longer be considered "fully vaccinated" if they have not received a third "booster" dose (Pfizer / Moderna / Astrazeneca) within 9 months of their second vaccination.

All travellers over 12 years, boarding a flight to Tahiti, will be required to present proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test from no more than 24 hours prior. This must be a PCR Test.

All visitors need to complete an

ETIS travel authorisation

within 30 days before flying.