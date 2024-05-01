Webjet found flight bookings to Copenhagen have increased 100 per cent compared to last year. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis escaping the winter weather and heading to Europe for a balmy holiday is nothing new.

What is new, however, is the cities they’re choosing to visit while in the cultured continent, according to data from online travel agency Webjet.

Flight bookings to one particular Scandinavian city in Europe have increased an impressive 100 per cent compared to last year, Webject revealed.

Webjet analysed Kiwi flight bookings made between October 16, 2023, and April 16, 2024, for travel over the next six months. Compared to bookings made for the 2023 Europe summer, one city in Denmark showed a major spike in popularity.

Kiwis seem obsessed with Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, with bookings up 100 per cent compared to 2023. Its photogenic cobblestone streets and brightly painted buildings may have something to do with it, too, as TikTok videos with the hashtag ‘Copenhagen’ have received one million views from New Zealanders in the last four months, Webjet added.

The top destinations were the classic spots such as Bali and London, according to Webjet CEO David Galt, but the buzzing capital of Copenhagen was certainly one to watch.

From rich historical quarters to stunning contemporary buildings (which earned it the title of the World Capital of Architecture by Unesco in 2023), a world-class culinary scene and neighbourhoods teeming with boutique stores, it’s a city of delights that has been majorly overlooked.

That’s even before mentioning the kindhearted people who express a level of friendliness that probably comes from living in a nation that invented hygge and is regularly voted the happiest in the world.

Unfortunately, like many popular Scandinavian spots, this charming city doesn’t come cheap. A Lonely Planet writer recently detailed the cost of a weekend in the city, which came to around $1222 not including flights.

As for accommodation, hotels and apartments in the city centre in June start at $400 per night for one person.

Fortunately, there are ways to see the best Europe has to offer without having to empty your savings account. In fact, Contiki tour manager Meg Prendergast believes there’s an entire region often ignored by travellers that is charming and cheap.

Even better, these spots are still far less popular than hot spots like Rome or Paris, meaning you won’t be faced with crowds of tourists and hiked prices.







