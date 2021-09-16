Cycling Lake Dunstan and New Zealand's best travel deals

The Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail traverses sheer granite cliffs of the Cairnmuir mountains. Photo / Tourism Central Otago

Cycle, soak, sip. Repeat!

Cycle about 300km from the Southern Alps to the ocean at Ōamaru on an Adventure South NZ cycling tour and save $200 off the standard price for tours departing before February 1, 2022. This six-day tour is now priced from $2295pp. When you've parked your bike, you can soak in steaming hot tubs, enjoy wine tasting in a Waitaki vineyard, star-gaze and explore towering clay cliffs. Book by September 21.

Contact: Adventure South NZ, phone 0800 00 11 66 or adventuresouth.co.nz/NZ-Cycle-Trails/Alps-2-Ocean-Cycle-Trail

Lord of the Rings binge

Get together with Lord of the Rings fans at the Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki/Mount Cook. The hotel has a 144-seat cinema, and is hosting an all-nighter viewing of the LOTR trilogy on Friday, September 24, starting at 7.30pm — but only if the region is in level 1. Priced from $175pp, the package includes a buffet dinner, buffet breakfast and access until1pm to a private lodge room — or book yourself a room for Saturday night, priced from $212.

Contact: Hermitage Hotel, phone 0800 68 68 00 or hermitage.co.nz/packages

Forgotten worlds

Discounted by 10 per cent to $2628pp, twin-share, a five-day adventure through the King Country's Forgotten World departs on November 7. You'll go Canoeing, riding a rail-cart, sharing a picnic with your travel buddies, hiking in Mt Taranaki's magnificent native forest and jetboating, while learning about this region's rich history and culture. Accommodation, transport, some meals and activities are included. Book by September 30.

Contact: Intrepid Travel NZ phone 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz/new-zealand/ forgotten-world-adventure-135201

Jaw-dropping cycling in Lake Dunstan

Spend a glorious day cycling the Lake Dunstan Trail, with all your cycling equipment provided along with a packed lunch and morning tea. This cycling package is priced from $449pp, twin-share, and includes a two-night stay at Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown in a Standard Queen Room, breakfast, uncapped Wi-Fi and a $30 food and beverage voucher. You'll get return transfers, too, from Queenstown to Cromwell/ Clyde for the cycling. Travel is valid October 1-28, October 21-November 18, and November 15-December 21. Book by October 15.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/dunstan

Eternal flames

Have you ever heard about the forest fire that never goes out? In the depths of beautiful native forest near Murchison, 90-minutes' drive from Nelson, natural forest flames burn eternally on the forest floor. Take the family on a half-day Natural Flames Experience Tour and spend a night in a family studio at Off the Beaten Track — all priced from $464 for a family of four. This based on two adults and children aged under 18 years. Travel by November 30.

Contact: The Natural Flames Experience, freephone 0800 687 244, info@naturalflames.co.nz or book online (use the code FAMILY) at naturalflames.co.nz/contact-us/?ref=br—rs