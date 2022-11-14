The Byron Beach Club on P&O's Pacific Encounter boasts its own bar, comfy seating, and an outdoor pool with two hot tubs. Photo / T Templeman

A former Princess cruise ship has a new chic life with its own beach club with benefits, writes Tiana Templeman.

Good things come to those who wait. The popular saying holds the promise of wonderful things to come and everyone at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal is thrilled to finally set sail on Pacific Encounter, P&O Cruises' highly anticipated new ship.

Originally scheduled to begin cruising from the new terminal near Brisbane Airport almost 12 months ago, Pacific Encounter previously sailed as Star Princess. The ex-Princess Cruises ship is turning 20 this year but you would never know it. Fresh from a multi million-dollar refurbishment, it has been given a new fit-out and a chic, cutting-edge look. This is especially so in the Byron Beach Club, an exclusive suite-only offering packed with extra benefits, which makes its debut on the ship. That was just one of the highlights on our preview sailing. Here's how to make the most of a holiday on board.

Byron Beach Club

Spanning decks 15 and 16 and available for all suite and most mini-suite guests, Byron Beach Club boasts its own bar, comfy deck chairs and cabanas, and an outdoor pool with two hot tubs guests can swan down to via a private staircase.

Byron Beach Club, a special area for suite guests on P&O's Pacific Encounter, has an outdoor pool and two hot tubs. Photo / Supplied

If your itinerary includes tender ports accessed via small boats, priority tender tickets will have you on shore in no time. Each Byron Beach Club room also receives a daily choice of turndown snacks like chips and biscuits or canapes, plus a fruit basket that is replenished daily. The navy blue Byron Beach Club Jandals in your room are yours to take home.

The daily breakfast for Byron Beach Club guests served at linen-draped tables at Angelos was an unexpected highlight as we don't usually bother with breakfast. The casually elegant atmosphere and dishes not available anywhere else on the ship were well worth getting up early for.

Get saucy at Blanc de Blanc

Pacific Encounter's hottest ticket is Blanc de Blanc, a new risque adults-only show incorporating burlesque, comedy, and circus routines. Priced from $20 and lots of fun, all of the tickets sold out quickly on our sailing, including the most expensive VIP ones down the front. These come with a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne that would usually cost more than the VIP tickets for two. Audience participation is as brief as the costumes so don't hide up the back. The talented cast are experts at picking those who are keen to join in and sparing the rest of us.

For a great family friendly show, Musicology at the main Marquee theatre features sparkling sequins, slick dance moves, and hot hits spanning many decades.

Pacific Encounter also has several theme nights like Bianco, where everyone wears white, and a Gatsby party. This is your chance to dress up and have a big night out, so dust off the sequins and your feather boa, or pack a white outfit, and party on the pool deck or at one of the bars. There's no pressure to participate if you prefer not to as smart casual is fine at any time of day (or night) on this relaxed ship.

P&O's Pacific Encounter previously sailed as Star Princess but the 20-year-old ship has had a complete refurbishment and makeover. Photo / Supplied

Take advantage of the refit

P&O has spent its money well on the renovation with the public areas, restaurants, bars, and lounges all sporting a classy new look. Each morning we grabbed our books and treated ourselves to a barista coffee from the Avalon Cafe, which we took to one of the seating areas spread across decks 5, 6 and 7. On our sailing, passengers like us who loved to get together and chat, or play cards and board games were in their element.

It would be no hardship to book an inside cabin and spend most of your time in these appealing public areas, especially if your itinerary had a lot of ports.

P&O has spent its money well on Pacific Encounter's renovation with the public areas, restaurants, bars, and lounges all sporting a classy new look. Photo / Supplied

That's entertainment!

From the glitzy atrium to the intimate Bonded Store bar, there was plenty to keep us entertained. For live music, we headed to the Blue Room for chilled pop hits or the Encounter Hotel for soft rock classics with an acoustic twist before dinner. Trivia at the Encounter Hotel drew a huge crowd every afternoon. There was also karaoke plus adults-only comedy club shows. For late night revelry, the Altitude Nightclub was suspended over the back of the ship and had views and a vibe.

Affordable and delicious dining

When it comes to dining, you don't need to spend any extra to eat well unless you feel like a treat. However, you do need to get in early. Book via the free P&O Cruises app or in person as soon as you get onboard. Tables were in hot demand on our sailing so don't get waylaid in one of the (many) bars on your way to the restaurant reservation desk at Dragon Lady.

This turned out to be one of our favourite restaurants with dishes inspired by Asia's most popular cuisines such as Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese. The sticky ribs and the green mango and prawn salad were highlights. We still can't believe this excellent restaurant was free.

You don't need to spend extra to dine well on board P&O's Pacific Encounter. Photo / Supplied

Luke's Bar & Grill was worth the extra spend and showcased celebrity chef Luke Mangan's most famous dishes, including crab omelette and liquorice parfait. Request a booth if you're dining as a group or want a spacious and romantic table for two.

Gradi 400 dished up tasty and affordable pizza and pasta in luxe surrounds. Angelos is also worth booking and serves classic Italian for free.

Gradi 400, one of the restaurants on P&O's Pacific Encounter, dished up tasty and affordable pizza and pasta in luxe surrounds. Photo / Supplied

Multiple pools, maximum fun

Most of the pools, including the one at the Byron Beach Club, are family friendly. If there are lots of children on board and things are getting a little crazy, head to the adults-only pool on deck 12. Located at the stern, the Oasis has stunning views of the ship's wake and a peaceful atmosphere. There isn't much shade so slip, slop, slap and watch out for those comfy deck chairs as it is easy to fall asleep – especially if you've stayed up late for the late-night shenanigans at Blanc de Blanc.

Most of the pools on board P&O's Pacific Encounter are family friendly. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

