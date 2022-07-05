Herald Travel takes an inside look at new cruise ship Celebrity Beyond. Video / NZ Herald

With sophisticated nightlife and sleek design, is Celebrity Beyond the ship that can sell cruising to millennials, asks Joanna Booth

A ship's godparent is more than merely someone to smash a bottle of champagne against the prow. Look at the celebrity behind the bubbles, and you'll discover who the cruise is aimed at. Hard-partying Pitbull and Katy Perry have done the honours for Norwegian Cruise Line. Traditional, refined Princess Cruises pulled in real-life royalty with the Duchess of Cambridge. And cinema legend Sophia Loren brings that old-school razzle dazzle to the entire MSC Cruises fleet.

With the godmothers of its latest, most innovative ships, Celebrity Cruises has pulled no punches in signalling its appeal to a fresh audience. Celebrity Edge launched in 2018 with the blessing of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and its latest vessel, Celebrity Beyond, has Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as godmother.

Inspirational, aspirational and – critically – young, these women aren't your typical cruisers. But then, Celebrity Beyond isn't your typical cruise ship. It's not big, brash and brightly coloured, packed with slides and rides and aimed at the family market. Nor is it small, quiet, cultured, and perfect for couples of – dare we whisper it – a certain vintage.

Celebrity Beyond is … different. From its F45 and Peloton studios, offering high-intensity group workouts, to its striking art collection – which includes an immersive sculpture space, where you wander among fluid bronze forms in near darkness – it is novel, vigorous and unconventional.

British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE was behind the look of Celebrity Beyond's Resort Deck. Photo / Ryan Wicks

Beyond is sophisticated but not stuffy, lively but not loud – a ship suited to demographics who may have dismissed cruising as "not for them". A couple in their 30s keen to tick off a host of destinations in one holiday would feel at home here, as would a group celebrating a 40th birthday in style, or a family with teenage children who would roll their eyes at the thought of a traditional kids' club.

That's not to say youth is a must; young-at-heart empty-nesters and retirees will also love the vibrant atmosphere and cosmopolitan lifestyle on board. From morning meditation sessions to late-night jazz, there's always something to keep you interested, but with screeds of outdoor space and stylish lounges, you're never short of somewhere to relax and do nothing.

Dynamic design

This mood of vivacious elegance is, at least in part, down to the ship's appearance, which owes more to hotel design than anything more recognisably maritime. Some of the most avant-garde aspects are the work of Tom Wright, the British architect behind Dubai's iconic, sail-shaped hotel, the Burj Al Arab. You'll find his influence in the asymmetric resort deck, where curving, organic forms create intimate, cabana-style hideaways, in the rooftop garden with its cantilevered hot tubs, and in the unique Magic Carpet. This striking structure the size of a tennis court, all tangerine steel and wide glazing, juts right out from the side of the ship, migrating between different decks to provide everything from an al fresco extension to the sushi restaurant to a novel way to access the tenders when they're required to get ashore.

Celebrity Beyond's AquaClass SkySuites feature floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, and luxurious amenities. Photo / Ryan Wicks

Another Brit, the interior designer Kelly Hoppen, has brought her own sleek, tranquil aesthetic to the staterooms. Her signature palette of neutrals emphasises the quality of the furnishings – think

Cashmere mattresses on the king-size beds – and the tone is very much that of a boutique hotel, with clean lines and an airy, spacious feel. I loved the "Infinite Veranda" in my stateroom, a clever trick where the entire top half of the floor-to-ceiling window slides down, creating a balcony area when you want it while retaining the entire, uninterrupted footprint of the cabin as indoor living space when you don't.

Even swankier are the suites, which include two-storey Edge Villas with private plunge pools, and the Iconic Suite, the largest in the Celebrity fleet, a sprawling two-bedroom behemoth with its own Peloton bike, a vast veranda and a location above the bridge, giving you the same view as Captain Kate McCue, the impossibly glamorous skipper. Suite guests have access to The Retreat, an exclusive area of the ship with a two-storey sun deck, a private lounge and its own restaurant, Luminae, with signature dishes designed by Celebrity's Global Culinary Ambassador, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud.

Celebrity Beyond's The Retreat is an exclusive resort space designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE. Photo / Ryan Wicks

Luxurious lifestyle

Although The Retreat offers an extra level of luxury, the whole ship has an upscale feel, and a focus on dining and nightlife that will appeal to that younger, sophisticated demographic.

Choosing where to eat is a thrill, with eight speciality restaurants including the Fine Cut steakhouse, the Raw on Five sushi bar and the jewel in the crown, Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, the first restaurant at sea offering the chef's fine-dining French cuisine. For an intriguing night out try Le Petit Chef – your tabletop is brought to life with clever animations, all centred on the menu you're being served.

The complimentary dining options are no slouch either, with four unique a la carte restaurants serving Greek, Italian, French and American cuisine in gorgeously-designed settings.

When it comes to nightlife, Beyond's bars really excel. I felt like I was touring the world in one evening out. Sipping champagne at the open-air Sunset Bar transported me to a Mediterranean rooftop, whereas the innovative cocktails at the low-lit World Class Bar were as good as any made for me by a London mixologist. With its gigantic chandelier and bartenders juggling their way through polished flair shows, the Martini Bar made me feel as if I was finishing the night in New York.

Evening entertainment is equally slick. The main theatre is state-of-the-art, with a host of shows combining music, choreography and visual effects. But the most fun to be had, for my money, is in Eden. This architecturally stupendous, plant-filled space looks like nothing else afloat, with three-storeys of glazing, a sloping walkway punctuated by hidden nooks, an open-kitchen restaurant and a towering central bar. In the daytime, you might stumble over a yoga class or a live acoustic set here, but by night it becomes the dancefloor for the silent disco and a boutique venue for a raffish but never rude cabaret show. It's glamorous, unusual, and a lot of fun – enough to convince even the most sceptical that cruising can be cool.

On the new Celebrity Beyond, The Retreat is an exclusive resort space for suite guests with secluded cabanas, chic seating, and a water feature. Photo / Ryan Wicks

