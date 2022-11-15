Crew reveal cruise ship secrets and life below deck on world’s largest ships

Below Deck: What is life really like for the Wonder of the Seas' 2000 crew members? Photo / TikTok; bryanjames.music

When the Ovation of the Seas arrived in New Zealand, it was a shock to remember quite how large it was.

The biggest cruise ship ever to visit the country, plenty of attention was given to the 4,900-passenger liner as she sailed into Milford Sound - Piopiotahi. Its 16 floors, attractions and two dozen diners command a degree of awe.

But there’s a lot more going on below deck.

Much less attention is given to quarters of her 1400 crew. There are enough Royal Caribbean staff working on the Ovation to fill most other liners, but they occupy part of the ship that stays out of sight and out of mind for most guests.

Crew aren’t oceangoing house elves. They have their own shops, dining areas and recreation spaces that are off-limits to paying guests.

Within the floating city is another city, few passengers ever see.

Recently a musician working aboard Ovation’s sister ship, the Wonder of the Seas, began letting passengers in on the secrets of life below deck among 2,300 cruise workers.

Bryan James has taken millions of TikTok viewers on a tour of the crew-only areas.

Below deck secrets from the world's largest cruise ship. Photo / TikTok; bryanjames.music

One of the most surprising was the crew supermarket, where workers can buy “pretty much anything”.

From ‘shore comforts’ like oreos and chips, to essentials like detergent, it’s the one place for crew to stock up.

According to James it become a key feature of the ship during the pandemic, when crew were unable to leave for shore during an eight-month lockdown.

“It was like Christmas morning every single time the store got restocked, there was such a long line.”

Another Royal Caribbean employee Melissa was equally enamoured by the ship’s pantry and crew supermarket.

Dubbed the “F Mart” she revealed that the shelves were always stocked with interesting local treats.

Below deck is a secret floating city. Photo / TikTok; meliesctravel

“Inventory changes from ship to ship depending on itineraries,” she said via her TikTok Channel. “On my first contract we were out of China and we had a lot of really yummy Asian snacks.”

Despite the large chunks of time aboard the ship, he is always making new discoveries in the network of observation decks and crew gangways.

One such discovery was a viewing platform ‘inside’ the ship’s funnel.

Below deck secrets from the world's largest cruise ship. Photo / TikTok; bryanjames.music

“I just discovered a new place yesterday,” Bryan said in his video. “It’s like a secret hangout that’s by the funnel of the ship.

“And not even by the funnel. I mean, it’s in the funnel and it’s so pretty to be up here and to see the sunset.”

Although there are plenty of guests suites aboard the Wonder which do not have windows ( there are 527 Interior state rooms) there is no mistaking them for the crew quarters. James’ tiny crew cabin is so compact he is able to touch all four walls at once - as demonstrated per his TikTok.

With bare basics including a single bed, TV, sink and a shower, he has to crouch in to use, the cruise worker revealed he had to share it with other crew.

However, this was more than made up for by dining options and common spaces.

James reveals his tiny crew cabin. Photo / TikTok; bryanjames.music

Food is one of the highlights of working below deck. Buffets and dining options in the crew mess were “really really good” he said.

A massive selection of sweets from the desert bar leaves the musician wanting for nothing.

Matt Hochberg who writes for the Royal Caribbean Blog says that many cruise guests are curious about what life is like below deck.

He agrees food is a one of the best things about crew life.

“Often there will be regional dishes from the crew members’ home countries.”

He also says there is a good reason guests never see below deck on the ship.

“Despite what you may have seen on the television show, The Love Boat, crew members are strictly prohibited from any kind of relationships with passengers onboard,” he says. New crew are briefed that bringing crew into the staff-only areas is reason for immediate termination of their contracts.

Guests are not permitted in any restricted or crew area of the ship, including crew staterooms and corridors.



