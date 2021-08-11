Covid 19 coronavirus: How to prove you are vaccinated for travel abroad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a plan to start re-opening the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers

The news that the restrictions on vaccinated Kiwis travelling abroad could be eased at the beginning of 2022 has been met with enthusiasm, and many more questions.

You might be one of the many Kiwis who has received both doses of the vaccine, but how will you be able to prove this at the airport?

While New Zealanders are provided with vaccine record cards, these cannot be used for international travel.

Used to record doses - the record card carries only basic information and won't get you through an airport.

Currently you have to request a confirmation letter from the Ministry of Health, for "proof of vaccination." This can be done online, providing personal details and travel information.

This "written confirmation of your COVID-19 vaccination for international travel" will allow travellers to easily share the vital information. However, the Ministry of Health says: "We're unable to guarantee that other countries will recognise your COVID-19 vaccination letter as formal proof of vaccination". Some countries have already suggested they will not accept any overseas vaccine histories.

Israel for example will insist that travellers vaccinated overseas will be treated as unvaccinated until their records can be validated by "serologic tests" .

In order to apply for a proof of vaccination letter for travel, you'll have to have your proof of vaccination cards, and dates of travel - as the letter requests are prioritised by departure date.

The current turnaround is estimated at 20 days - but could take longer. So you'll have to apply well in advance.

Other parts of the world, such as Europe already require vaccine passes for access to non-travel areas. Photo / mat Napo, Unsplash

The Department of Health's website says they are working on digital health passports, carrying vaccination status and Covid Test Results. These are on track for the end of the year.

However the prospect of a standardised international travel pass has also been floated since the start of the year. Programmes such as the IATA health pass - which was trialled by airlines including Air New Zealand - were meant to provide cross border solutions.

Sir David Skegg, epidemiologist and adviser to the current Border revisions, says that "some form of digital document is the gold standard".

The advisory panel, who released their recommendations report yesterday, with Skegg presenting them at the Reconnecting New Zealand to the World forum this morning, predicts that these may be used to access environments beyond those required for international travel, as has been seen abroad.

"There is a black market already flogging forgeries," said Skegg. Developing a digital passport that is both quick and secure is important that our new health passes are accepted abroad.

"Our partners are going to expect it of us."

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran trials the saliva testing for new digital IATA Travel Pass. Photo / Air New Zealand

These digital documents will be in place by 2022, when peak vaccination uptake is hoped to have been achieved.

During this morning's address on Border restrictions, PM Jacinda Ardern said work was being done on a pre-arrival travel declaration which would help register vaccine status.

"This will be for New Zealanders going abroad as well as those coming into the country," something which is currently a manual process.

"In the future this will be a completely digital platform," she said.

Until then travellers will have to apply for confirmation letters, the long way.