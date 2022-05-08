Is this the saddest looking breakfast you have ever seen? Photo / Supplied

Is this the saddest looking breakfast you have ever seen? Photo / Supplied

Is this the saddest looking breakfast you have ever since? If not, the price tag will be a real kick in the guts.

The lacklustre meal of four slices of plain toast, two sausages, two cups of tea and a bottle of water would set you back $30 at Dublin airport.

The discovery was made by Irish journalist Kevin Doyle and after posting a picture of the meal on Twitter many agreed with his view on the meal.

"Dublin Airport has sorted out the security queues – but breakfast is another story. No bacon, no pastries … and €18.65 ($30.69) for this gourmet selection," he captioned a photo of the meal.

Dublin Airport has sorted out the security queues - but breakfast is another story. No bacon, no pastries… and €18.65 for this gourmet selection. pic.twitter.com/20Rm9vvR9c — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) April 25, 2022

The post was liked more than 4500 times and many chimed in about their own experiences at the airport.

"It seems now that Dublin airport is spiralling out of control price-wise. Cost of flights, services, parking taxis. Security," one wrote.

"How much would you pay for a Hot Dog? Well, at Dublin airport, it will cost you the princely sum of €12! ($19.75) Anyone beat that," another added.

While one added: "I bring my own sandwiches. Like in the old days. A sandwich. A fruit. A snack. Just water to buy inside, and still would shop around. Literally.

How much would you pay for a Hot Dog ? Well, @DublinAirport , it wll cost you the princely sum of €12 ! Anyone beat that ? 🤷🤭 pic.twitter.com/ji5aQL40we — Seán Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) March 14, 2022

The tantrums over toast are not just confined to Europe.

New Zealand DJ Jay-Jay Feeney recently took to social media to share a receipt from Auckland airport.

"Two glasses of wine and two spinach rolls at Auckland Airport. Look how much it cost!!" she posted with a receipt of $74.

It's not just in duty free where dining costs take the buscuit.

The rising cost of Airport meals are causing outrage after an order of sausage rolls cost $75 at AKL. Photo / Facebook, Screenshot

A Sydney cafe was roasted online after a customer shared a photo of a piece of toast with a very stingy spread of Vegemite on it.

An outraged eater shared a photo of the "very disappointing" piece of toast on Saturday, sparking hundreds of comments from equally offended Australians.

The snap shows a piece of barely toasted sourdough, with a buttered middle and scraping of the popular toast topping.

"Vegemite on toast from a cafe," the disappointed Reddit user wrote, alongside a sad face emoji.

In a later post, the user claimed to have bought the breakfast item at a popular eatery in Newtown over the long weekend.

The photo sparked a flurry of angry, as well as amusing, responses – including one who labelled the toast "f***ing disgraceful".