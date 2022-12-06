The two corgis were brought as Emotional Support Animals. Photo / Tommy Suriwong, Facebook

They say dogs are a man’s best friend but the loyalty clearly goes both ways for one traveller who treated his Corgis to an experience few humans even get.

A recent Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco to Singapore had two very special guests in business class thanks to their owner, Tommy Suriwong.

Suriwong posted the story on Facebook, joking that the seats were perfect for his pups, named Peanut and Mindy.

“Singapore Airlines SQ33 SFO-SIN with built in corgi seating area,” Suriwong wrote, who was taking the one flight with his partner as they were relocating to Thailand.

The celebrity treatment was possible, Suriwong explained because the dogs had ESA (emotional support animal) documentation, transhipment licenses for Singapore and import permits for Thailand.

Peanut and Mindy are used to posing for the camera for their Instagram page @mindyandpeanutcorgifam but were new to flying, so spent time training for the experience.

Suriwong and his partner altered the dogs’ feeding and water schedule a month in advance so it was best timed around the 17-hour-long flight. However, they did bring pee pads, poop bags and baby wipes on board, just in case.

As well as visiting the airport a few weeks before the flight to familiarise the dogs with the crew and space, they also played Youtube videos of aeroplane sounds through surround sound speakers during the nights leading up to the flight, so they were used to the noise.

Suriwong said Peanut and Mindy were spoiled with pats and selfies from the ground crew.

Singapore Airlines SQ33 SFO-SIN with built in corgi seating area🤣 EDIT: wow! This blew up. If you wanna know more... Posted by Tommy Suriwong on Sunday, November 20, 2022

The cute picture captured the hearts of hundreds of people and has received more than 3,300 likes, 817 shares and nearly 900 comments. Many people joked that Peanut and Mindy were probably better behaved than most passengers.

“Dogs are typically better behaved than humans on the plane. You did a fantastic job of making them good travelers,” wrote one user.

“Better behaved than my two toddlers that went business class earlier this year.” Another agreed.

Many affirmed the calming quality dogs had.

“I have severe anxiety when it comes to flying, if I saw these doggos, I would feel so much more at ease… and if I got to cuddle them, probably wouldn’t need a Valium.”

Singapore Airlines later confirmed the dogs did not have their own seats but sat with Suriwong and his partner.

In terms of the journey itself, Suriwong said both dogs spent most of the time sleeping or cuddling them but gave them an anticonvulsant medication to ensure they were asleep at takeoff and landing.

Not everyone was impressed with the furry plus ones, however, Suriwong said they purposely made efforts to reduce the impact on fellow passengers.

“For those opposed to dogs, I get it but I purposely chose the row nearest to the exits,” he wrote. “Also our dogs are well behaved so it’s not like they were barking or running around”.