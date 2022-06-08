Crystalbrook Flynn is located in coastal Cairns, Queensland. Photo / Supplied

CORAL REEFRESHER

Just steps from Esplanade Boardwalk, luxurious hotel Crystalbrook Flynn is located in the heart of coastal Cairns, with ready access to the Great Barrier Reef, lush rainforests, and Cairns' shopping and hospitality. The hotel features a glass-sided swimming pool which faces the Esplanade, three levels of restaurants and bars and has its own beauty and relaxation haven, Eleme Day Spa. A five-night stay comes with abundant bonuses, ranging from full-day tours, discounts at Eleme Day Spa, a Privileges Dining Card, entry to local experiences, daily breakfasts and use of the hotel's scooters. Usually priced from $1899pp, this package now starts at $899pp. Book by June 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out myqueensland.co.nz

Matariki gifts on Waiheke. Photo / Supplied, Cape Retreat

SEASON'S GIFTS

Book three nights or more this month at one of the island properties managed by Stay Waiheke, and you'll be given a koha (gift) in a traditional woven Māori kete (basket) – containing all your breakfast provisions. You can take home the kete as a reminder of Te Tau Hou Māori (the Māori New Year) – Matariki, which is, from 2022, now celebrated with a public holiday. When booking a Stay Waiheke property, write MATARIKI in the comments field. Stay Waiheke offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

Contact: Stay Waiheke, on-line bookings at the e-mail bookings@staywaiheke.com or check out staywaiheke.com

Luxurious stay in the North Queensland Outback at Mt Mulligan Lodge. Photo / Supplied

OUTBACK LUXURY

Mt Mulligan Lodge is luxurious North Queensland Outback accommodation in Mareeba, nestled on a 28,000ha working cattle station – a prime location for spectacular night sky-gazing (a telescope is provided), a four-wheel-drive safari to Tyrconnell Gold Mine, river kayaking and paddle-boarding. A three-night stay, priced from $3485pp, includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited use of paddleboards, kayaks, sky-gazing telescope, electric buggy and fishing gear. There's a daily Outback ATV adventure and a tour of the township. Travel Between September 14-21; September 23-12; October 14-November 9; November 13-December 16. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/mtmulligan

Unwind in an outdoor onsen in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied, Destination Queenstown

HEAVENLY SOAK

Unwind with a relaxing soak in a Japanese-style cedar-lined onsen hot pool, overlooking the spectacular Shotover River with a backdrop of magnificent mountains. The Outdoor Onsen Hot Pools Experience comes with a three-night booking at Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Priced from $319pp, twin-share, until the end of this month, Express Start breakfasts are included. Stays in July and August start at $419pp, twin-share. Upgrades are available.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-queenstown-onsen-cmpdq1403

Three nights and a Redwoods Treewalk tour in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

WOODLAND WONDER

Venture into Rotorua's beautiful Redwood Forest on a night-lights tour, the Redwoods Treewalk, during a three-night stay at the four-star Distinction Hotel Rotorua. Priced from $339pp, twin-share, this deal is available between August 6-20 or August 24-September 7. The 'Flexible Free' policy applies for changes and cancellations, up to seven days prior to travel. Book by July 4. Airfares to Rotorua are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/distinctionhotel